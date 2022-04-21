Men aged 70 and over from the Sun Lakes Tennis Club recently participated in the USTA’s Coachella Valley League Competition. The eight member team, led by Captain Bob Walter, was undefeated, except for one forfeit, and won the league competition. In addition, the team of Kelly Curtis and Steve Van Loon played the Coachella Valley League Line 1 and were undefeated. Members of the team included: Chuck Beckman, Steve Clark, Kelly Curtis, David Nethercott, Steve Van Loon, Bob Walter, Steve Whittington and Paul Yanez.
Sun Lakes Men Shine at USTA Coachella Valley League Competition
- BY ANITA LAWRENCE, Sun Lakes Life
