Sun Lakes Men Shine at USTA Coachella Valley League Competition

USTA Coachella Valley League Competition

Kelly Curtis, Steve Whittington, Bob Walter, David Nethercott and Steve Van Loon won the USTA’s Men 70 and over Coachella Valley League Competition. Other members of the team (not pictured) included Chuck Beckman, Steve Clark and Paul Yanez.

 Anita Lawrence

President Sharon Salcido welcomed everyone to the April meeting of the Sun Lakes Art League’s General Meeting held on Sunday, April 10 at the South Clubhouse.

