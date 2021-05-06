Highlights from the Master Board’s Open Session meeting on April 28 are as follows:
The new Master Board consists of President Marsha Midgett, Vice President Bob Walter, 2nd Vice President Beverly Simmons, Secretary Lori Hazelton, and Director Linda Spaulding.
The board presented former Board Member Dan Comerford with a plaque thanking him for his five and a half years of service on the Master Board.
A new feature will be added to Good Day Sun Lakes: “Coffee with the GM”, where General Manager Chris Mitchell will be interviewed and answer questions from residents about HOA operations and future updates about the community.
Residents can submit questions to slccquestions@gmail.com.
The delegate assembly, once again open to residents, has been permanently rescheduled for the first Thursday of each month in the MCH ballroom.
Please wear a mask to attend.
New lights will be installed along the perimeter of the North side to help prevent break-ins.
The MB approved the formation of a Dog Owners’Group (DOG) to encourage, celebrate, support, and inform members about all things canine related.
The group will meet in a designated area once a month. More information will be forthcoming.
The MB approved the formation of a Sun Lakes Wine Club. Contact club President Karen Clavelot at 769-2985 or busylady4@verizon.net for more information.
The Restaurant will expand its service to include the Veranda and Lounge as soon as First Service Residential can hire sufficient staff.
The next Open Session of the Master Board will be on Wednesday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m., and the masked and socially distanced public is invited to attend.
