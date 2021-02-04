Highlights from the Master Board’s Open Session Jan. 27 meeting:
Sandra Moyer stated that the board is still working on bringing a vaccine clinic to Sun Lakes.
Four Seasons has joined Sun Lakes in this effort, in the hopes that a larger population will have a better chance for establishment of a site.
The biggest issue is getting enough vaccine, which seems to be the problem everywhere.
In the meantime, continue your own efforts to obtain an appointment. The website, ruhealth.org, is your best bet. No appointments are available at this time, so check back every day.
SLCC Master Board elections will be held April 14.
There will be three seats open, since Frank DiNucci has resigned and moved to Florida with his wife Anne.
One seat will be for one year, the remainder of Frank’s term, and the others will be for the regular two-year terms.
Candidate forms are available now, and must be turned in by Friday, Feb. 19.
Meet the candidates forums will be held on March 2 and 3.
More information will be forthcoming by e-blast, on Good Day Sun Lakes, and Channel 97.
If you don't receive e-blasts, contact your delegate or the admin office.
The SCH pool is now open, but you need to make a reservation (769-6649) as only eight people can be in the pool at one time.
Mark Schleiden reported that, due to little or no traffic in the MCH, it was discovered that raccoons and vermin had infiltrated the clubhouse’s attic spaces.
Extensive restoration was necessary, and has now been completed.
Periodic checks by an outside pest control company are also in place so the situation will not repeat itself.
Cheri Wood reported that the Curbside-to-go program from the restaurant is well underway. The daily specials are sent out to residents by e-blast every day between 9 and 10 a.m.
Orders can be placed anytime during the day (769-6654) with a flexible delivery or pick-up time. Please call in your order early to relieve the congested phone lines during the dinner hour.
It is not necessary to call multiple times, because they’ll answer all calls in the order they are received.
The Veranda is not yet open for outside dining.
The master board is looking into adding permanent heaters to the ceiling, since the cloth cover has been replaced.
The Pro Shop is set for remodeling to make it more open and inviting for residents.
The Genealogy Club has been dissolved, and the money in its treasury ($800) has been donated to the Sun Lakes Charities.
The next open session will be on Feb. 24, at which time Chris Mitchell will give a power point presentation to explain the new Point of Sale system.
