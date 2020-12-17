Highlights from December’s master board meeting include an announcement that home delivery service from the Sun Lakes restaurant will begin on Dec. 28 and will be available seven days a week for charging on resident accounts only.
All deliveries will have a $4 delivery charge and a 15% gratuity added.
Orders will be taken from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.
Residents should call (951) 769-6654 by 11 a.m. for delivery between noon and 3 p.m., and by 3 p.m. for delivery between 4-6 p.m.
When orders are placed, a delivery time window will be given.
Further information will be found on the Sun Lakes website and gooddaysunlakes.com.
The board will upgrade our existing Point of Sale software that will include curbside-to-go, the Pro Shop, and development of a new app for residents.
Cost of the upgrade will be $30,000.
Full details will be presented at the open board meeting on Jan. 27.
The Spectrum transition is underway.
If you have questions or special needs contact Jason Ewals at (951)769-6648 or Jason.ewals@fsresidential.com, or call Spectrum at (855) 326-5115.
A tentative calendar of events for 2021 by the Recreation Department has been approved and will shortly be available for residents to see.
Also approved was the 2021 elections calendar, whose protocols begin in March.
An emergency rule change was approved by the master board prohibiting estate sales in the community for the next 120 days.
The master board approved a request from the Sun Lakes Playhouse to record its performances outside in common areas, to be shown on channel 97.
The group will follow state guidelines, under the direction of Recreation Director Elise Campbell.
If any other group wants the same approval, it must bring its own request to the master board.
Due to rising water usage costs, the master board will consider a change in the water features at our entrances.
This item was tabled for consideration and discussion until January.
The proposed “wind wall” on the veranda was also tabled until a later date, since outside dining has been halted by state order.
The next open master board meeting will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
