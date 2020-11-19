The Master Board had a relatively short agenda in November, meeting earlier in the month than usual. Items of interest include the following:
A copy of the budget for 2021, which was approved at October’s open meeting, will be mailed to homeowners in about a week.
Contrary to information erroneously circulated on social media, a new POS (point of sale) system for the restaurant has not been purchased by the Board, although one is definitely needed.
The present systemservers write down orders on a pad and take them into the kitchen, is cumbersome and inefficient.
At the December open meeting, information about a new system will be presented to the Board (and the community).
Service from the SL restaurant and Curbside-to-go will open as promised on Nov. 18, with tables for resident use available on the veranda.
Due to the pandemic, and a rise in current cases in Riverside County, inside dining is not projected to be available until March of 2021. The Board has purchased heaters for the veranda, and is looking to add a glass enclosure to mitigate any inclement weather.
Orders for Thanksgiving lunches and dinners prepared by the restaurant will be taken until Nov. 22.
If you call and leave a message, your call will be returned, and it isn't necessary for you to call again and again. On Thanksgiving Day, Curbside-to-go will not be available.
The Pro Shop is having a “tent sale” from November 18-21 from 10am to 3pm. Apparel and other items will be offered at deep discounts.
Assistant General Manager Jason Ewals has been working with Spectrum on the transition from the old bulk cable contract to the new one. Hopefully, an explanation of the transition will be posted on the Sun Lakes website (sunlakescc.com) and sent to residents on Dec. 7.
Notices regarding the transition will be sent to residents, and a list of Frequently Asked Questions will be given to Delegates to include in their December newsletters.
Unfortunately, HBO will be lost to us on Dec. 8.
HBO apparently did not want to be included in a bulk cable offering.
Residents who want HBO will need to sign up for this premium channel individually.
The Master Board reviewed and renewed its contract with First Service Residential for 2021.
The Master Board approved the Golf Calendar for 2021.
Board Member Jack Sidwell reminded residents that if they move from one home to another in Sun Lakes, they MUST let the Admin office know, as well as their old and new delegates. Failure to do so may result in a loss of use of their car responder.
Board Member Marsha Midgett announced that she received a tremendous response for her proposed ad Hoc committee to revise our Rules and Regulations. She will let the residents know in December who will be chosen.
Be sure to watch the next Open Session board meeting on Dec. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.