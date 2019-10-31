The Sun Lakes Marines and Friends will not be holding their annual ceremony commemorating the birthday of the United States Marine Corps which is celebrated each year on Nov. 10.

Retired Marine, Pat Kahler, who has been at the helm of the Sun Lakes organization for many years, has recommended that Marines and other retired Veterans participate in the Sun Lakes Annual Veterans Walk scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

A registration form to participate in the walk can be picked up at the recreation desk in the Main Clubhouse.

The cost is $20 per person (checks only made out to SLCC) and includes a goody bag with an event t-shirt, a continental breakfast, and comments from Veteran speakers.

Veterans Walk Schedule

• 9:30 a.m. Presentation of Color and National Anthem

• 9:40 a.m. Start of walk

• 10-10:30 a.m. Continental Breakfast

• 11 a.m. Veteran Speakers

• 11:30 a.m. Closing Remarks

For more information about the upcoming Veterans Walk, contact Elise Campbell, Sun Lakes Recreation Director, at 769-6651.

