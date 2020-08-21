Community improvements Members of the Sun Lakes Master Board have been working twice as hard each week dealing with…

Here are highlights from the recent delegate assembly, which met on the veranda:

David Kealy reported that the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust donated $1,000 each to 19 charities that we usually support and he stated that donations are still coming in.

District 7 presented him with a check for $500.

Kealy also reported that Charity Day will be on Oct. 10, with a helicopter ball drop and a raffle. More information to come.

The Food and Beverage Survey has been completed, and will be delivered to residents by district delegates ASAP.

Please fill it out and return it to your delegate right away, since they need to be turned in to Assembly President Joe Formino by Sept. 1.

The Food and Beverage Task Force (made up of representatives of the master board, delegate assembly, and chairmen of the advisory committees) will review the results and make their recommendations to the board by Oct. 3. It looks like the restaurant and lounge will not reopen until Jan. 1.

The budget process is underway.

The schedule of public meetings on Zoom that residents can attend are listed on the SLCC website.

Residents can log into Zoom and the meetings will also be recorded.

Items that the master board hopes to see in the budget include: keep HOA dues low; get to and maintain reserves at 70 percent; halt pay increases; justify expenses to maintain levels of amenities; maintain salaries for First Service, Artistic Maintenance, and Securitas; increase golf revenue without increasing fees by adding afternoon and weekend specials; continue mandatory accounting of expenses; maintain investments; budget for reserves policies; maintain ample staffing levels for pro shop, golf maintenance, and restaurant and lounge; continue tree trimming policies; evaluate all departments for cost efficiency; and more.

The 2021 budget will be presented for master board approval at the open session scheduled for Oct. 28. The board will go forward with the original Spectrum contract, since Spectrum agreed to remove the added items that stopped the process.

The new plan can be found on the SL website, and will go into effect Jan. 1. EPAP has masks for anybody who needs one.

Community patrols that drive around Sun Lakes have been changed to one per day, and two at night.