The Sun Lakes Delegate Assembly met again last week in the MCH ballroom to hear and discuss community issues.
Assembly Chairman Joe Formino introduced Joe Cregeen, the new security account manager, responsible for customer service to oversee Securitas.
He’ll be in charge of communication between Securitas, Sun Lakes’ residents, the delegate assembly, and the master board, to enhance communication about security and safety within our community.
Recreation Director Elise Campbell announced a free comedy show, starring Jason Love, on Aug. 5 at 4 p.m., broadcast on Zoom.
Residents can download the free Zoom app on their iPads and smartphones.
More information about viewing the show will be posted on Facebook and the Sun Lakes website in the coming days and weeks.
Master Board President Sandy Moyer announced that all restaurant activity will cease after July 19, including Curbside-to-Go, due to financial losses that were greater than expected.
Due to the closure, scheduled to last until Nov. 19, food service employees will be laid off, making them eligible for unemployment.
Hopefully they will return when food and beverage service resumes in November.
The Master Board wants to explore ideas to redo the business model of food and beverage service in our community.
During the closure, a committee — made up of two Master Board members, plus chairmen of Marketing, Recreation, Food and Beverage, and Finance Advisory Committees — will decide on a plan to reopen the restaurant, lounge, and Sandwedge.
The committee’s focus will be to decide on restaurant, lounge, and Sandwedge configuration, hours, menu, prices, and dress code.
A committee of delegates is developing a survey to send out to residents for input.
“If we’re going to make a complete change, what would you like to see changed?” asked MB President Moyer.
The veranda will remain open for seating during the closure, although groups may not exceed 6 people, and no alcohol can be consumed.
Sun Lakes’ contract for cable services with Spectrum has been extended for one year, until Sept. 1, 2021.
The Board is still working on securing a new bulk contract with the company.
David Kealy and Beverly Simmons reported on donations and future fundraising for the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust.
Kealy stated that the response for continued donations has been very good so far, and will be accepted at anytime.
Donations can be sent to Sun Lakes Charities, 850 Country Club Drive, Banning CA, 92220.
Donations to the charities will be decided upon after the July meeting, and distributed in January 2021.
According to Simmons, a Charity Fundraiser Day is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be a putting contest, helicopter ball drop, a drive-by lunch with tables (possibly) set out on the driving range, and entertainment provided by talented Sun Lakers.
There will be raffle prizes and one grand prize.
A delegate reported that at least one resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
Riverside County Public Health has been advised, and contact tracing has been implemented.
RCPH are taking the lead on this, and will answer any questions at (951) 358-5000.
There was an extended discussion about resuming play on the Bocce Ball courts, centering upon the amount of people allowed on each court at one time.
Assistant General Manager Jason Ewals will contact the County for further clarification.
MB member Marsha Midgett said that the Board decided to extend the tenure of advisory committee members for one year.
MB member Frank DiNucci said that the Board is looking into a plan to join with Four Seasons and Solera to form a PAC to share resources and influence future planning.
MB member Bob Walter announced a 6-month pilot program for a Neighborhood Watch on the North Side.
“Dog stations” will be placed at high traffic areas around Sun Lakes with “doggie bags” and trash containers available.
EPAP is looking for a third member for its Executive Team.
Contact your delegate if you’re interested in joining this vital organization.
MB Treasurer Dan Comerford said that the budget process has begun, and meetings for resident input will be posted on the SL website.
GM Mitchell said that SL is dealing with “eyesores” in the community—vacant, bank-owned, and neglected properties—in an effort to fix up or maintain them.
“It's a slow, legal process,” said Mitchell.
Assistant GM Ewals reiterated the rule that condo pools are only for the use of condo residents. If you live elsewhere in Sun Lakes, you are still considered to be a guest at a condo pool, and are not allowed to use it.
When you call the Admin office, your call should be returned within 24 hours.
If you don't receive a call, send an email to Chris Mitchell.
The age verification form is due by July 31.
Contact your delegate if you need one.
The next Delegate Assembly will be held on Aug. 13 in the MCH ballroom.
