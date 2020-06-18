The Sun Lakes Delegate Assembly met last week in the MCH ballroom to hear and discuss issues that face our community during this pandemic and in the future.
Assembly Chairman Joe Formino introduced Master Board President Sandy Moyer, who in turn introduced the new Master Board members who were in the audience, Bob Walters, Frank DiNucci, and Marsha Midgett.
Outgoing Board members were also honored. John Clark spent 14 years as a Board member, and received the thanks of the community along with an engraved gift.
Jim Evans was on the Board several times in past years, and recently filled in after the death of Jim Searcy.
He also received the thanks of the community along with an engraved gift.
Formino introduced all the Delegates, including six new members including Lillie Lawaetz (District 2), Linda Earls (District 5), Rich Morales (District 7), Peggy Huetten (District 12), Jeanne Vaughan (District 13), and Randy Robbins (District 22). Delegates are still needed in both Districts 6 and 15.
There are also three new Alternate Delegates who were elected to the Assembly, including Bruce Dills (District 2), Nancy Sowers (District 5), and Tim McNevin (District 14). Alternate Delegates are still needed in Districts 3, 4, 6, 11, 12, 15, 16, and 17.
Formino (District 18) was re-elected as Chairman of the Assembly, Jeff Mulqueen (District 8) was re-elected as Vice-Chairman, and Jack Sidwell was appointed Parliamentarian.
Recreation Director Elise Campbell reported that all community activities scheduled in June have been postponed or cancelled.
Scheduling for July is still tentative, although the Boards of Directors of clubs and groups can meet in the MCH ballroom by appointment.
The July 4th parade is for golf carts only, and further information about staging and lineup will be announced on the Sun Lakes website, Channel 97, and Good Day Sun Lakes on Facebook.
There will be a “drive-through” barbecue outside of the bus room, with our new Chef doing the cooking from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available with chips and a bottle of water for $10.
Food and Beverage Director Cheri Wood announced that Curbside-to-Go will continue, although as of June 22, it will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Lunch will be served in the dining room and Sandwedge on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The menu for both will be the same as the one for Curbside-to-Go.
The inside dining area will be divided into three parts: front (near the lounge), back (near the Sandwedge), and in the Sandwedge itself.
Each area will hold six tables, for a total of eighteen in all, and there will be one server in each area.
Banquet chairs will replace the regular dining room chairs for ease in sanitizing between customers.
Reservations must be made, parties are limited to six persons, and they will have only one hour and fifteen minutes for their meals.
Parties must enter through the MCH main entrance for screening, and many questions must be answered by the person making the reservation, attesting to the health of the attendees.
There will be a lot of sanitizing between parties, no tablecloths will be used, condiments will be served only if requested, and no guests are allowed until after July 1. Walk-ins to the restaurant and Sandwedge will not be accepted for an unspecified period of time. Everything must be evaluated as it is tried out.
There are so many restrictions, but residents need to understand that Sun Lakes MUST strictly follow the CDC guidelines explicitly, even though many restaurants outside of our community do not. It’s for the good of the community as a whole.
Dominating the rest of the meeting was an update on negotiations for a bulk cable contract from Spectrum. Unfortunately, those negotiations have fallen flat, as Spectrum has added unacceptable changes to the contract they originally proposed.
The bottom line is, Sun Lakes’ contract for cable services with Spectrum will expire at the end of September, and it may or may not be extended for an additional six months. The Master Board is looking for new options.
General Manager Chris Mitchell explained that Sun Lakes business continues as usual. The budget process has begun, and meetings for resident input will be announced soon. Re-opening various activities and extending pool and restaurant hours in August will be evaluated following CDC guidelines, and it will take time.
Another new regulation is that everything in Sun Lakes will be cashless after June 17. Most payments will be accepted on house accounts through ID cards. New house accounts may be set up with Kelly in the Admin office. A resident needs to make an appointment to enter the Admin office. The hours are 9am to 12 noon, and 1pm to 5pm.
According to Assistant General Manager Jason Ewals, our gyms and the bar and lounge will open ASAP, when sanitation can be arranged according to strict CDC guidelines.
Pool hours will be extended to 8am to 8pm on July 1, to the delight of many residents.
The next Delegate Assembly will be held on July 9 in the MCH ballroom.
