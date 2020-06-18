Sun Lakes Homebound Heroes

A group of unsung heroes operates within our community, and it needs to be recognized and lauded.
The group, Sun Lakes Homebound, provides nutritious meals to homebound individuals who are too elderly or frail to provide for themselves, don't drive or shop, or are temporarily infirm after an illness, surgery, or other medical condition.
Sun Lakes Homebound was started about 10 years ago by Ted Richmond, who was a caregiver for his wife.
While doing so, he became aware of other elderly and infirm Sun Lakers in need of assistance.
He began working with charitable groups like Carol’s Kitchen and Table of Plenty to provide one nutritious meal every day to those in need.
The program Richmond created now provides hot, nutritious meals five days a week for up to 30 individuals.
Each meal consists of a salad, fruit, an entrée, and dessert.
The meals are prepared 5 days a week by Carol’s Kitchen and Table of Plenty for the program.
During this pandemic, generous restaurants have contributed meals once a week to augment those prepared by the charities, including Johnny Russo’s, Farmer Boys, and Denny’s. Kudos go out to those unselfish businesses.
After applicants to the program are interviewed for eligibility and accepted by Richmond, Sun Laker Margaret Monahan directs the program.
She plans and schedules the deliveries and pickups every day.
She is aided by fellow Sun Lakers Leslie Novales, Patsy John, Suzanne Smith, Marty Wauchope, and Steve Johnson.
Alternate delivery people are Randy Graham and Dale Brown, who work at Carol’s Kitchen along with Monahan, who delivers twice a week.
Each volunteer is assigned to deliver meals one day a week.
The delivery volunteer of the day picks up the designated number of meals at the location that provides them at about 9:30 a.m.
The meals are completely sealed in insulated packs.
Each volunteer wears a mask and gloves, and delivers the meal to the doorstep (or just inside the home) of each recipient.
Deliveries arrive between 11:30 a.m and 1 p.m.
The route takes about 1 and half to 2 hours.
“When I retired from teaching,” said Monahan, “I knew I wanted to be involved in something that provided a service to people in need. All our volunteers feel the same way.”
Presently there are 19 residents receiving meals in the program, which is provided completely free.
According to Richmond, the program can accommodate up to 30 people.
“Each participant welcomes us, and becomes a friend. Our service also provides comfort to their families, knowing that they are cared for in such a wonderful way. It's a ministry to each of us, and we get back far more than we give.”
District Delegates and Zone Captains are encouraged to contact Richmond with the names of residents who would benefit from this free service.
If you are aware of a friend or neighbor who could use this service from Sun Lakes Homebound, please don't hesitate to contact Richmond at (951) 845-2744 or Monahan at (951) 312-3503.
