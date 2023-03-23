Sun Lakes HOA board candidates

The Sun Lakes Country Club Homeowners Association annual Meeting of the Membership and Election of Directors will be held 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
There will be three open positions on the board of directors. The two elected directors, with the highest number of votes, will each serve a two-year term. The elected director, with the third highest number of votes, will serve a one-year term.
Following are the candidates’ statements:
Gary Burkel
I graduated from Sonoma State University with a degree in accounting and attended graduate classes in taxation at Golden Gate University in San Francisco.
Finance professional with over 40 years experience in business planning, financial reporting, auditing, tax preparation and budgeting.
I have been married to my wife Nora for 12 years. We moved to Sun Lakes in September of 2021. We love the community and the people we have met.
Community involvement
• Member of the SLCC Financial Advisory Committee
• Member of the Restaurant and Lounge Analysis Group
• Member of Young at Heart, Bocce Ball and Wine clubs
Career
• Veteran of U.S. Navy
• Passed certified public accountant (CPA) examination in first sitting
• Six years with a National CPA firm in San Francisco
• Partner in two different large local CPA firms
• Founded, with a partner, CPA firm in Santa Rosa
• Partner responsible for financial reporting, auditing and business valuation
• Created company quality control document
• Investigative CPA, Enforcement Division, State of California, Board of Accountancy
If elected I will work aggressively to:
• Reduce losses in restaurant and beverage operations
• Improve security in our community
• Oppose the Banning Point Project
• Maintain the beauty of our golf course, common areas and facilities
• Responsibly manage the use of Reserve Funds
• Provide, easy to understand, financial information to membership
• Hold FSR responsible for effective management
• Become board treasurer, improve financial management and reporting
Thank you for your vote.
Lori Hazelton
Incumbent
Hello friends and neighbors,
I am Lori Hazelton and I would appreciate your vote for the Master Board in 2023.
I was born in Ft. Atkinson, Wis., and moved to Southern California in 1957. I’m married to Phil Hazelton for 37 years with five children and eleven grandchildren; we host Sunday night dinner each week for them. We moved to Sun Lakes 13 years ago, and I’ve been active in community service for 11 years.
Community involvement
• Two years on the Master Board
• Delegate for District 8 and District 11 for 8 years
• Co-Chairman District Delegate Assembly
• President SLCC Tennis Club
• Active in Tennis, Card Clubs, Recreational Golf, Billiards
• Elder Beaumont Presbyterian Church
Professional experience
• Active in Real Estate for 14 years
• President Real Estate Property Management Company
• Executive Assistant at Loma Linda University Medical School
• Executive Assistant at Kaiser Fabricating Plant
I am committed to:
• Continue auditing the monthly inventory in food and beverage, and serve on the Restaurant and Lounge Analysis Group.
• Focusing on residents needs and concerns
• Amenities are a top priority focusing on the expansion of the restaurant and lounge
• Keeping our golf courses private
Board accomplishments
• Adopted 2023 annual budget with a minimal $10 increase
• “Message to Management” communication system to ensure timely responses
• Designed outdoor lighting on the veranda
• New upgraded casino-grade carpet for the ballroom, atrium and billiards room
• Reviewed major contracts and RFPs for cost savings
If re-elected, I will:
• Continue to oppose the Banning Point Warehouse
• Address level 2 water restrictions with city of Banning regarding waterfalls
• Expand the lounge with funds from the Capitol Improvement Fund (not reserves)
• No excessive HOA increases
These are unprecedented times; the Master Board is dedicated to improving our community. My years of experience on the Master Board and the Delegate Assembly have given me ample opportunity to know our community and its needs.
Howard Katz
My name is Howard Katz. I am a candidate for Sun Lakes Master Board.
I have extensive experience in management, organization, budgeting, information technology, setting strategic and tactical goals, defining requirements, directing operational projects, and providing quality project oversight.
My experience has been enhanced by residence and project assignments in North and South America, Asia and Europe, including:
• 37-years in information technology, the first 30 of which were with IBM and a total of 20-years in management positions
• Eight-years substitute teaching in the Perris Union High, Temecula Valley Unified and Murrieta Valley Unified school districts.
Kathy, my wife of 60-plus years, and I moved to Sun Lakes in June 2017. We chose Sun Lakes because of its location, facilities, beauty, reasonable homeowners’ association dues, and the recommendation of one of our close friends who lives here.
I have been active in the Computer Club, the Photography Group, and the Yiddish Culture Club. I was vice president of the Pass Action Group and recently chair of the Financial Advisory Committee.
My goals as a Master Board Member will be to:
• Enhance Master Board transparency
• Stabilize reserve funding
• Increase the quality of financial oversight
• Reduce the restaurant and lounge losses
• Reduce the golf course operations losses.
I believe my experience and skills will enable me to be a positive influence on our Master Board, helping Sun Lakes continue to be a satisfying place to live, both for us here now and future residents.
I would appreciate your vote.
Sharon Robinson
“Ensuring Our Community Has a Voice”
I have been a homeowner in Sun Lakes since 2015. Being a second generation Sun Laker, I have been visiting this beautiful community since 1991. It has been wonderful to visit regularly and see how well it has been maintained. I would consider it a privilege to uphold that tradition for the benefit of future generations. Below is a list of my experience that can be applied in serving the community.
Community involvement
• Secretary – SLCC Fairway Villas Board of Directors
• Co-chair – Fairway Villas Social Committee
• Chair – Restaurant and Lounge Advisory Committee
• Vice chair – Financial Advisory Committee
Professional Work History
• Board of Directors member for non-profit – current/past non-profit WA – 3 years
• Owner/operator insurance agency – Insurance and Banking Products
• CA state insurance licenses – auto, home, fire, health and life
• Financial securities licenses – Series 6 and 63
• Restaurant industry 25-plus years
• Operations supervisor for the last 15 year with 16 restaurants in two states
• Property management
• 13 building/54 unit complex 9-plus years
• Sun Lakes Country Club rental property three years
If elected I will work with fellow board members on the following:
1. Giving the Community opportunities to Voice their preferences
2. Greater accountability with the budget through utilizing the “Master Plan Initiative”
3. Increasing security with a focus on prevention
4. Restaurant and golf cost controls
5. Increasing community participation in revenue generating amenities
6. Increasing community involvement through use of committees and community volunteers
7. Visual format at Master Board meetings with financial presentations
8. Increasing use of informational videos and website functionality
9. Creation of policy and procedure manual for SLCC Operations
10. Creation of procedural handbook for SLCC Committees
I believe that we should do what we can to support our community, as our skills, experience and passion direct us to. I would consider it an honor to serve Sun Lakes as a member of the Master Board of Directors…I would appreciate your vote.
Beverly Simmons
Incumbent
I have lived in Sun Lakes since 2008. I have traveled and lived in many areas of the United Stated as well as throughout the world. My background is in sales, marketing and communications where I’ve interacted with unique personalities and differing viewpoints. This has taught me patience, active listening and how to compromise and negotiate fairly and successfully. I strongly encourage open communication, understanding and transparency between the Master Board and residents.
Community involvement
• Chairperson of Charity Week from 2015 through 2021/board member of the SLCC Charitable Trust
• Member and past Tournament Director of the Women’s Golf Club/member of LEGS Golf Club
• Past chairperson of the Restaurant and Lounge Advisory Committee
• Member of Young at Heart and the Sun Lakes Wine Club
• Volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and previous chair of their Charity Golf Tournament
While on Master Board I:
• Helped develop the Master Board Listening Sessions to encourage open communication with residents
• Author of “Did You Know” column for Lifestyles to promote knowledge and understanding
• Kept HOA increases at a minimum while presenting a practical budget
• Contributed to publishing the entire MB Open Session Agenda for residents to review
• Collaborated on the ballroom renovations including casino-grade carpet and paint
• Assisted in development of “Message to Management” to expand and encourage resident input
When re-elected, I will:
• Expand clear, open, and concise communication among residents, management, and Master Board
• Encourage Banning to rescind the ban on outdoor water features and reinstate the waterfalls at our main gates
• Focus on lounge expansion and explore ways to increase patronage and revenue
• Preserve the health and beauty of our grounds and the exclusivity of our golf courses
• Establish realistic budget to maintain and enhance our community while keeping HOA increases low
• Address continuing homeless situation, RV lot break-ins and resident safety concerns
• Promote resident involvement in clubs, committees, and general activities in Sun Lakes
• Strongly oppose Banning Pointe and similar projects
I am fiscally conservative and dedicated to keeping our beautiful community safe and affordable. I am running for re-election to the Master Board and would appreciate your vote.
