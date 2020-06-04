Did you know there are four generations in a season of the Monarch butterfly?
We are about to enter the third generation which occurs in June and July so it’s not too late to start your milkweed garden.
In March and April the eggs are typically laid on milkweed plants.
They then hatch into baby caterpillar, or larvae.
It takes about four days for them to hatch.
Monarchs cannot survive without milkweed; their caterpillars only eat milk weed plants and Monarch butterflies need milkweed to lay their eggs.
In late February, as the weather turns warm, the great migration north begins.
In February and March, the final generation of hibernating monarch butterflies comes out of hibernation to find a mate.
They then migrate north and east in order to find a place to lay their eggs. This starts stage one and generation one of the New Year for the Monarch butterfly, there are four generations during a season.
In March and April the eggs are laid on milkweed plants.
They hatch into baby caterpillars, also called the larvae.
It takes about four days for the eggs to hatch.
Then the baby caterpillar doesn’t do much more than eat the milkweed in order to grow.
After about two weeks, the caterpillar will be fully grown and find a place to attach itself so that it can start the process of metamorphosis the Monarch butterfly will emerge from the pupa and fly away, feeding on flowers and just enjoying the short life it has left, which is only about two to six weeks.
This first generation Monarch butterfly will then die after laying eggs for generation number two.
The second generation of monarch butterflies are born in May and June, and then the third generation will be born in July and August.
These monarch butterflies will go through exactly the same four stage life cycle as the first generation did, dying two to six weeks after it becomes a beautiful Monarch butterfly.
The fourth generation of Monarch butterflies is a little bit different than the first three generations.
The fourth generation is born in September and October and goes through exactly the same process as the first, second and third generations except for one part.
The fourth generation of monarch butterflies does not die after two to six weeks.
Instead, this generation of monarch butterflies migrates to warmer climates like Mexico and California and will live for six to eight months until it is time to start the whole process over again.
Isn’t it amazing how the four generations of Monarch butterflies works out so that the Monarch population can continue to live on throughout the years, but not become overpopulated.
Mother Nature sure has some cool ways of doing things, doesn’t she?
Watch for them flying around Sun Lakes and if you see one snap a picture. Until we meet again after we get the all clear, be safe and happy gardening!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.