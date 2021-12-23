The Friends of Bocce Club fall tournaments wrapped up ten weeks of play with playoffs just before Thanksgiving.
In all, thirteen teams of four members each competed in the “AA” league, 23 teams in the “A” league, and sixteen teams in the “B” league.
Taking the “AA” league championship was the team of Ellen and Dix Henneke and Linda and Larry Abeyta.
The second-place team consisted of Charlie Maags, Pat Erwin and Loyel and Maureen Keeney.
The “A” league championship was won by Eileen Swope, Toni Suydam and John and Deanna Hill, with the team of Carol Glocheski, Joann Quigley, Dolores Christopher and Barbara Semic taking second. Cecil Reos, Jan Hamm, Rita Poole and Janet Walsh comprised the winners of the “B” league championship, with Donna Starr, Arlene Faren, Karen Parmer and Robin Warner taking second.
The winter tournaments will begin on Jan. 17 with weekly games scheduled for 1, 2, and 3 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.
Registrations are due at 1288 Pleasant Valley by Jan. 7 and must include annual club dues of $12 per person, along with $3 per person tournament fees.
Registration forms are available in the locker at the bocce courts.
If you are interested in participating and you’re not already on the Friends of Bocce email list, call Dutch at (951) 845-0392.
Bocce is a fun, low-impact way to have some friendly competition with your neighbors, regardless of your skill level.
If you’d like to get in some practice before the winter tournaments begin, the bocce courts located across the street from the North Clubhouse are open and available for any Sun Lakes resident to use, anytime.
The ball sets are stored in the cabinet next to the bocce courts.
For instructions on accessing the cabinet, contact Dutch or Jim at the above phone number.
