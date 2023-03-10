The Sun Lakes Follies will have its general meeting on Thursday, March 16, in the South Clubhouse at 1 p.m. Come join and enjoy some St. Patty’s Day goodies.
Our next show will be “How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? Practice! Practice! Practice!” It will be presented Friday, Sept. 29, Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. These dates will come sooner than you think.
Membership is $10 per person or $15 per couple, and don’t forget to sign up your act with Joanne Graham, president. Please contact Lloyd Friedman at (727) 458-0989 for more information.
