The Sun Lakes Follies would like to invite you all to its “New Members Gathering” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the North Clubhouse.
The Follies is the oldest entertainment group in Sun Lakes and is made up of residents that are singers, dancers, musicians, comedians, behind the scenes people and “wannabe’s” having fun and enjoying themselves.
Present members are encouraged to invite one or two “new members” to the gathering.
For more information, contact Joanne Graham, president, at (714) 469-1946 or leave a message at (714) 964-8129.
The group’s yearly dues are $10 per person or $15 per couple.
General meetings are on the third Thursday of the month from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the South Clubhouse. The first general meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, in the South Clubhouse.
Every year, by April, the Follies chooses a theme and by June members sign-up for their acts. There is a deadline for each act to turn in its music. In July the Follies should have a line-up for its acts. Rehearsals begin in August and September in the Main Clubhouse Stage area and the 3-day-show begins Friday, Sept. 29.
The group has a great time meeting new friends. For those who do not want to be on stage, the Follies needs helpers behind the scenes, too.
