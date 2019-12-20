What do you do on Friday the 13th in December under a full moon?
If you are Valerie Menefee, you organize the second annual Sun Lakes Fire Truck Christmas Parade, of course.
This year’s event was larger and more spectacular than last year, thanks to those who came out and joined in the fun.
As word went out to the community over the last several weeks, Sun Lakers were encouraged to decorate their golf carts and follow along behind four brilliantly decked out fire engines.
More than 40 carts covered with lights and ornaments waited in the parking lot of the Main Clubhouse for the engines to arrive.
When all of the vehicles were in place, the “pace cart,” driven by Marsha Midgett and Beverly Simmons led the convoy along a pre-determined route.
Santa and Mrs. Claus – a.k.a Keith and Robin Nemire, delighted parade goers with their “ho-ho-ho’s” and multiple “Merry Christmases” over a loudspeaker.
This tradition all began in 2014 when Menefee’s son came home for Christmas after returning from service in Iraq.
She wanted to do something really special for him.
Being a State Farm agent, she insured many of the fire engines from Fire Memories Museum which was housed in Banning at the time.
She knew the founder Doug Hammer, and also insured the engines that he and several of the other men involved personally owned.
She decided to throw a party for her son, and asked Doug if he would drive her guests around their Yucaipa neighborhood in a fire truck to look at the Christmas lights.
Hammer agreed and took everyone on a cruise through the Manning Street area; a neighborhood that is notorious for its abundance of holiday lights and décor.
The Menefees moved to Sun Lakes in 2016, and after working out some logistics with the Master Board and Administration, Valerie opened up the parade last year to the whole community.
It was so successful that she petitioned them again for 2019. “Big thanks to Sandy Moyer for taking the time to meet with me and champion this cause to the Master Board”, she said. “I get a lot of joy out of it. It always makes me feel in the Christmas spirit, but also makes me feel humbled and grateful.”
My husband and I were invited to ride on one of the fire engines where we got a front row view of the many residents, their families, friends and even their pets who came out to wave, take pictures and shout “Merry Christmas” to the passing procession. Some people gathered with family or neighbors on their lawn, some just came out on their porch, some followed the parade, and some just peeped out the window and waved, but everyone had a smile on their face.
It was wonderful fun to see the spirit of the community and the homes that were so festively decorated for the season.
The rising of a full moon half-way through the parade route was spectacular icing on an already delicious cake.
There was a slight mishap with directions and the parade missed two of their turns.
A couple of excited neighbors got left out and didn’t get to see the parade. To make it up to them Menefee invited that family to ride on the fire engines next year.
At a party afterward, Valerie served a variety of food brought by her friends.
She provided tacos catered by Primos Tacos.
And being a wonderful cook herself, she made a huge pot of pozole served with tamales from Rio Ranch Market.
Engine drivers, Doug Hammer, Nick Dvorak, Steve Dvorak and Jesse Reek volunteered their time for the event, but Valerie had a boot by the front door for her guests to donate gas money.
They were also asked to bring an unwrapped toy, which the firemen will distribute to needy kids in Cabazon later in the month.
“Thank you to all my neighbors who came out to enjoy the fire engine light parade,” Menefee excitedly expressed. “A big thanks to my friends and adorable hubby Dale for helping me pull this off. And a final special thank you to our board for supporting this event, even though it isn’t related to a club activity. I do this because it makes me feel good inside. I feel humbled to drive past the homes where there’s only one spouse and no lights on, but they come out anyway in their pajamas to wave. It makes me feel grateful to know that I have so many wonderful friends and great neighbors. Honestly the main reason for me doing this event each year, is because I love it! I love spreading cheer and joyfulness. Thanks again to everyone for coming out and playing. We’ll see you again next year!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.