First Service Residential recognized its many dedicated employees who keep Sun Lakes beautiful and running smoothly at special luncheons held at the Sun Lakes on Friday, Nov. 11.
Golf course maintenance and groundskeepers, clerical, restaurant employees and monitors enjoyed a catered luncheon to thank them for their service.
Robin Brown, executive vice-president of First Service Residential, came out for the event to express her gratitude for all that these employees do to keep Sun Lakes the ‘Jewel of the Desert.’ Brown also noted that numerous grounds keeping employees have many years of service, one with 30 plus years.
Senior Vice President James Niccoli was also on hand for the event and assisted Chris Mitchell, Jason Ewals, Mark Burchfield, Kara Lukasik and Linda Vang in serving a catered buffet luncheon at the maintenance barn.
A second luncheon for restaurant employees was held at the Sandwedge later in the day.
In addition to the luncheon, each employee received a gift of a backpack from First Service Residential.
Sun Lakes’ resident, Peter Fernandez, was instrumental in organizing this luncheon for the second year in a row and thanked everyone for making Sun Lakes such a wonderful, livable community.
