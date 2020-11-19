The Sun Lakes Delegate Assembly welcomed Lori Hazelton as Vice-chairperson and Desiree Slater as Administrative Assistant at its meeting last week. Other agenda items included the following:
Restaurant and Lounge Director Cherie Wood announced that kitchen staffing was almost complete, and training for the re-opening was ongoing.
David Kealy announced that after a successful Charity Day, $51,000 was delivered to 19 Pass charities.
He also mentioned in passing that clubs and groups in Sun Lakes are invited to send a 200 word article about their plans for 2021 to Lifestyles.
Recreation Director Elise Campbell stated that District Delegates “received” their families in the annual Winter Wish program, and—with the help of Debbie Franklin—placement of district trees was chosen.
Trees were picked up this week, and can be decorated from Nov. 27-Dec. 1.
So far, 2657 residents have signed up for the new eblast program. Signup is done on the Sun Lakes website sunlakescc.com.
Director of Golf Brian Garlington introduced newly hired members of his staff: Alex Beidelman, BrianTucker (“Tuck”), and Jessica Dejus.
Board Member Jack Sidwell suggested that Delegates remind residents to let them know when there are deaths, move aways, changes in medical or physical conditions, etc. in their neighborhoods.
Board member Bob Walter said that the Board is working to change the tennis courts on the North side to pickle ball courts, taking into account changes in lighting and noise abatement to satisfy nearby neighbors.
Board President Sandy Moyer encouraged residents to start decorating their homes and yards for the holidays in order to raise everybody’s spirits during this pandemic.
