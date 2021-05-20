Highlights from the Delegate Assembly meeting in May:
Randy Robbins was elected Vice-Chairman of the Delegate Assembly.
The Sun Lakes Charitable Trust is looking for a person who is experienced in grant writing, to enhance the financial opportunities available to support the more than two dozen charities that we help every year.
Contact David Healy for more information.
The HOA is having a garage sale in the MCH parking lot on May 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be dozens of items for sale, including tables, chairs, and art work.
The Recreation Department will present a Comedy Show in the MCH ballroom at 4:30 p.m. on June 30.
Seating is limited to 110 people, and tickets cost $15.
The Restaurant will offer a Father’s Day menu that includes ribs ($18 for a half rack and $26 for a full rack) with soup or salad available for $1.95 extra.
The menu will be posted on the Sun Lake’s website and in June’s Lifestyles.
General Manager Chris Mitchell explained why Sun Lakes is having difficulty hiring wait staff:
One reason attributed was that McDonald’s and other outside restaurants are offering a starting wage of $16 per hour while Sun Lakes offers $14. And some people are still receiving unemployment through September.
The Master Board will decide whether or not to reduce service hours in order to staff and reopen the Veranda and Sandwedge.
Sun Lakes is planning to hold its own Olympics from July 23 to Aug. 8, and all clubs can participate.
Bob Walter is spearheading this fun activity to help reopen our community.
The Strategic Plan of the Master Board and HOA calls for budget meetings to begin shortly, to conclude in October.
Please place your trash cans on the street, up against the curb, instead of on the sidewalks.
“Coffee with the GM” will take place this month in an interview setting, and replayed on Ch. 97 about 2 weeks later.
Chris Mitchell will answer questions posed by Anita Lawrence representing the community.
Send in your questions to slccquestions@gmail.com.
The next meeting of the Delegate Assembly will be held in the MCH ballroom on June 3.
Residents are welcome to attend with masks on.
