The Sun Lakes Couples Golf Club held its 25th Club Championship over two days, Sept. 15 and 22 under blue skies and comfortable temperatures.
Couples who played at least 12 Couples Golf Club games over the last twelve months were eligible to participate.
Prizes were awarded to gross and net winners in each flight for each day, and for the overall tournament; as well as for ‘Closest to the Pin’ winners.
Following the second day’s play, participants enjoyed a hearty three course dinner in the Sandwedge, complete with white tablecloths for the players to enjoy each other’s company and share their stories of the challenges they faced during the two days of Championship play.
Thanks to Nancy Murray for organizing dinner.
While the players enjoyed their brownie sundaes, Sandy Moyer announced the tournament results and prizes.
The lowest gross total for both days determined the overall club champions and for the third consecutive year Cristy Glinoga and Gary Headding were crowned the 2019 Sun Lakes Couples Club Champions with a low gross score of 242.
Diane and Gaylord Spence were the 2019 overall low net winners, for a second consecutive year with a low net score of 196.
Winners and prizes for low gross and net scores in both Flights A& B as well as for Closest to the Pinwere also announced.
Thanks to Sandy Moyer for organizing the tournament.
Members of the Couples Golf Club enjoy casual games, tournaments and friendships on Sunday mornings followed by an informal get-together in the Sandwedge.
The Club Championship is the culmination of a busy, fun golfing year.
