Dennis Sims and Lillie Lawaetz are happy to announce their recent engagement.

Dennis Sims and Lillie Lawaetz announce their engagement.

Sims, a Sun Lakes resident since 2011 and Lawaetz since 2013 met while playing billiards in the Main Clubhouse Billiards Room and began dating in December 2018.

Their very first date was a trip to Costco in Palm Desert followed by lunch at Billy Reed’s and the two have been inseparable since.

Sims popped the question on Nov. 15, 2020, but the custom designed ring he had selected for Lawaetz was not completed and ready to slip on her finger until Jan. 12, 2021.

A date has not been set for their wedding at this time.

