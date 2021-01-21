Dennis Sims and Lillie Lawaetz are happy to announce their recent engagement.
Sims, a Sun Lakes resident since 2011 and Lawaetz since 2013 met while playing billiards in the Main Clubhouse Billiards Room and began dating in December 2018.
Their very first date was a trip to Costco in Palm Desert followed by lunch at Billy Reed’s and the two have been inseparable since.
Sims popped the question on Nov. 15, 2020, but the custom designed ring he had selected for Lawaetz was not completed and ready to slip on her finger until Jan. 12, 2021.
A date has not been set for their wedding at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.