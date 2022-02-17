The SLCC-Voice is sponsoring a Master Board Candidate Q&A Forum to be held in the Main Ballroom on March 03, 2022. This will present a unique opportunity for residents to actually ask their own questions of the candidates and hear the response in real-time. Most importantly, the questions will be submitted by SLCC members attending the meeting and not preselected. This ensures that the candidates will be hearing the questions for the first time and are questions posed by members outside the official HOA structure!
The value of this forum will be a directly related to the attendance and advance preparation of those submitting questions. If you truly want your “Voice” to be heard, here is your chance. You have an opportunity to help determine the most qualified candidates by asking question of substance. Our community is too large to be run based upon emotion and popularity.
Please take the time to think about what you feel may be important for the health and vitality of our community and prepare a question. Your question and willingness to voice it can influence the outcome.
Finally, vote only for the candidate(s) you strongly support. Don’t just vote for three candidates because you can. It devalues your vote for those you feel strongly about.
