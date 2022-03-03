Linda Spaulding
As a returning Board member, I am uniquely qualified to serve you on the Master Board. I know how Sun Lakes works, and how to get things done. I will continue to be open to your ideas and listen to your concerns. I do not have a hidden agenda.
As Treasurer, I initiated a program to help department managers by meeting with them frequently to anticipate issues that would affect their budget and help control spending. I created a new financial process that helps us quickly identify areas that need better budget control. This will be useful when preparing future budgets.
Since moving to Sun Lakes 18 years ago:
• I was District 17 Delegate for 10 years
• Served as Vice Chairperson of the Delegate Assembly for 6 years
• Co-Chaired the Welcome Home Program
• Chairperson for the Charity Fashion Show
• Chairperson for the Charity Gala
• President for Saturday Morning Golf
• Served on the Common Area Advisory Committee
• Member of Happy Cookers Club
• Chairperson for upcoming Wine Club event
Prior to Sun Lakes:
• I was a physician’s assistant
• Church president in Arcadia, CA and Longwood FL
• President of South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce
• Red Cross Volunteer for 10 years in Disaster Relief (I was in New York for the 9-11 disaster, and in Florida for two major hurricanes)
There are issues we need to focus on, which include:
• Aging streets, facilities and equipment
• Irrigation concerns for the common areas and the golf courses
Remember, we have a 35-year-old complex and things will wear out, but thanks to our wonderful staff, Sun Lakes looks amazing.
As your Board Member, I try to look at issues from the residents’ viewpoint and do what is best for you.
I will do what is right for Sun Lakes, and I’m ready for the challenge that this year will bring. I ask for your vote electing me to the Master Board.
As your Board Member, I will Listen to you, I will be your Leader,
I will be Ethical, and I will be Open-Minded.
Randy Robbins
“Bringing Leadership to Sun Lakes”
I was born and raised in Temple City, in Southern California. I moved my family to Rialto, CA in 1986 where we remained until July 2018. We moved to Sun Lakes in July 2018, retiring January 31, 2020.
My amazing wife, Debbie, and I have two sons, one daughter and two amazing granddaughters.
Community Involvement – Resident since July 2018
• Currently Vice Chair of District Delegate Assembly and District 22 Delegate.
• Co-Chair of the 2021 Sun Lakes Summer Games
• Treasurer of the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Foundation
• Event emcee for Charity Week
• President of the Pass Action Group
• Member of SLCC Men’s Golf Club and Executive Men’s Club
Volunteer History - Began volunteering in my local community in 1979
• Little League Baseball volunteer since 1991 in various and expanded capacities. Including League President, and District Administrator – Overseeing eleven individual Little Leagues.
• PTA Volunteer in Rialto Unified School District - Honorary Service Award Recipient
• American Cancer Society – Relay for Life - Five years as Committee Chair and Emcee
• City of Rialto - Volunteer member of search committee for new Parks and Rec Director
Professional History - Management level since age 18
• Restaurant business management – Fast food, buffets, and UCLA food service department
• Thirty years in the Lumber and Warehousing business as Partner/Owner
• Small business owner in graphic arts industry
Throughout my business career I have been involved in daily operations, creating, and maintaining Policy and Procedure manuals, forms, etc. Attention to these types of details is imperative in any business environment.
I am here to serve you, the residents of Sun Lakes Country Club. The following areas are among many issues that I would expect to review and address.
• Financial efficiency/accountability – I would consider myself a “Fiscal Conservative”
• Use of all Committees/Delegates to assess and understand Member’s thoughts
• Establish regular casual meetings with Members
• Establish, maintain and/or create Policies and Procedures and Best Practices to allow for proper training, transitioning, and improving community operations
• Communication with Members throughout the year and make sure they understand the “HOA” is all of us
(909)499-3570 RANDYLLUMP@YAHOO.COM
Marsha Midgett
My name is Marsha Midgett. I have served on the Master Board since May of 2020, and I am currently the President. Who would have guessed I would serve my entire term under Covid protocols! The challenges of overseeing our community during a pandemic have been highly unusual.
Board activities I was involved with during the past two years:
• Following Riverside County Health Department Covid guidelines:
o Gradually opened all facilities.
o Kept indoor pool open.
o Kept outdoor activities open to allow residents to stay as active as possible.
o Opened the restaurant for Curbside to Go and delivery to meet the needs of residents.
o Opened indoor dining and enhanced the use of the veranda for the social life of Sun Lakers.
• Increased patronage in the Restaurant and Lounge by bringing Thomas back as the F/B Director, enhanced the menu selection and presentation.
• Using knowledge from my career, I helped create a budget that meets the financial challenges affecting our community.
• Chaired the ad-hoc rules and regulations committee.
• As president, I have used my UPS organizational and managerial experience when conducting executive meetings, open sessions, and budget meetings.
• Created an easy-to-understand recap of monthly financial reports.
• Proposed monthly Annual Golf payments and Quarterly RV lot payments, without a down payment, for affordability.
• Created spreadsheets to simplify the 2022 reserve study spending plan when finalizing the budget.
• Proposed that each Board Director present a portion of the 2022 Budget presentation to the community to aid in understanding the need of a significant assessment increase over past years.
• Collaborated with staff to improve the communication to residents. If elected, I will continue to do so.
My vision for the future includes maintaining and improving the overall financial health of our community. As a member of the Board, I will continue to be diligent and careful in performing the duties I have undertaken. These include attending and participating in meetings, inquiring about maintenance issues, rules and regulations, etc., making decisions for the health of the community, keeping corporate records, and enforcing the governing documents.
I would appreciate your vote!
(951)769-1452 MarshaMidgett@yahoo.com
Daniel R Comerford
1049 Oakland Hills Dr
Candidacy Statement
My wife Teri and I have lived in Sun Lakes since October 2005. We think this is the greatest place for active seniors to live. We are active in many clubs and groups, and wish we had the time for more.
I have both a BS in Business and an MBA. I have been a small manufacturing business owner (65 employees),. I retired from the Federal Government/Dept of Defense, as a financial analyst on multi-million dollar aerospace programs. I taught Small Business Management courses at the Community College level.
I have been a district delegate (2 yrs), Finance Advisory Committee (FAC) member (6 yrs) and a Master Board Director (5.5 yrs/Treasurer 3 yrs).
Sun Lakes Country Club is a $14 Million operation. Our monthly assessments fund the majority of all activities, and we deserve timely and accurate information on how our money is spent.
Currently we don’t have much visibility into our financial situation.
We need to understand Reserve balances, expenditures, % funded, operational costs, cash flows (ability to pay our bills), and upcoming budget issues.
The present Board doesn’t discuss major financial issues at the Open Sessions. The reviews are done in executive session which violates our CC&Rs and current law.
To make matters worse, the Board has eliminated the Finance Advisory Committee.
I recommend re-instating the FAC, The Board will need help for issues like turf remediation funding and costs, up-coming inflation and rising labor costs, and the potential warehouse problems. The FAC would also perform monthly financial statement reviews.
I believe the Board should present the financial status at the Open Sessions, and allow resident comments.
I would host resident meetings to go over the financial reports.
I also feel the Board should aggressively pursue ways to control costs with FSR.
We have great amenities, but both the Board and FSR must recognize limitations in raising assessments.
I feel that my experience would provide much needed insight into the financial and management situation here at Sun Lakes.
I ask for your vote for the Master Board
Thank you!
BOB WALTER
(909)855-1048
I would appreciate your vote for the Master Board.
I was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, I moved to California after two years in the U.S. Army. I used the GI Bill to attend UCR, where I graduated with honors. My primary career was with the Riverside County Probation Department and worked there for 30 years.
I have been married to my wife, Michele for 48 years. We have 4 children, 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Our house burned down in 2003 and as a result, we moved to Sun Lakes. We have enjoyed this amazing community for 18 years. This tragedy turned into an absolute blessing!
Community Involvement
• Past president of Tennis and Men’s Executive Golf Clubs
• Member of the Sun Lakes Charity Trust
• President of Young at Heart Club/16 years
• Co-chair with Karen Clavelot/ SLCC Marketing Committee
Professional Experience
• VP of Service Employees International Union Riverside Chapter/over 7000 members
• 8 years Commissioner for Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention Commission/ 2 years as chair
• Grant writer for Riverside County Probation
• Managed Riverside County Juvenile Halls/ over 100 employees
While serving on the current board
• Opposed the excessive HOA increases
• Facilitated the installation of our community dog stations
• Recommended monthly payments for annual golf dues resulting in an increase of golf revenues
• Coordinated the Summer Games in 2021
• Member of Pass Action Group- strongly opposed the warehouse/trucking project
• Co-wrote the Water Conservation Plan
• Founded the Pass Area Community Association with Four Seasons
If re-elected I will
• Vigorously oppose the Banning Pointe Project
• Address our safety/homeless issues and support the new Community Awareness Program
• Balance the budget and maintain our amenities without constantly raising HOA dues
• Continue to enhance communication and transparency with the Master Board/ FSR
• Focus on improving restaurant/sandwedge operations
• Maintain our beautiful golf courses/ keeping them private
• Comply with State/County mandates to prevent the spread of COVID
I am fiscally conservative and will utilize a cost benefit analysis on future expenditures. I will continue to keep our community safe, beautiful and affordable.
I WOULD BE HONORED TO SERVE YOU AGAIN ON THE MASTER BOARD
