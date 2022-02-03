Charity Week is always a highlight at Sun Lakes as residents participate in a variety of enjoyable activities.
The mission is to raise funds for local non-profit organizations which are then distributed through our own Sun Lakes Charitable Trust.
The Trust collects money throughout the year from private donations and other activities such as the spring Tea Party, and this year’s Masters Tournament event.
Each year, the grant money is distributed to local registered non-profits in a public forum.
These organizations are all independent of Sun Lakes and are not part of Banning or Beaumont city government in any way.
The non profits rely on private donations, grants and fundraising activities in order to serve the needs of our greater community.
Many Sun Lakers volunteer their time, talent and finances with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Carol’s Kitchen, Table of Plenty and H.E.L.P to name a few. There are actually over a dozen beneficiaries of the money raised through the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust.
Planning for Charity Week’s “An International Affair” is in full swing, but volunteers are still needed to head up the Monster Scramble golf event.
General helpers are needed for all of the events as well, so if you are interested, call Debbie Robbins at (909) 685-1566.
The week starts off with the Opening Ceremonies and Monday night Happy Hour.
The Putting Contest will be held on Tuesday morning this year, then on Wednesday the Pancake Breakfast will be followed by the Helicopter Ball Drop.
Thursday is the Monster Scramble, and the Gala takes place Friday night.
On Saturday, the Shootout, the Fashion Show and the Fireworks fill the day.
The week caps off on Sunday with a scramble tournament.
Each event will carry its own theme based on a different country.
Charity Week runs June 6-12. It’s a lot of fun, raises money for non-profit organizations within our own local community and is a great way to meet new people.
Residents can volunteer time, participate in events, buy raffle or ball drop tickets, sponsor events or just make a donation.
It’s all for charity and every bit helps.
