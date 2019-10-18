Sun Lakes Charities grants awarded

Twenty-two local nonprofit community organizations were invited by the Sun Lakes Charities Board to receive a share of the funds raised during the 2019 Charity Week activities. Money raised from the various events was allocated for distribution by the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust Board of Directors: President, David Kealy; Secretary, Gaylord Spence; Treasurer, Dave Puckett; Advising Attorney, Bruce Herwig; Joe Formino, Karen Clavelot and Beverly Simmons.
The Ballroom was set up with a display table for each charity to show and tell visitors what they do and to entice more Sun Lakers as volunteers.
At 6 p.m. the ceremony commenced as Karen Clavelot led the pledge of allegiance followed by a beautiful rendition of “God Bless America” sung by residents Sheila James and Lee and Michael Stone.
The trio was decked out in 60’s attire; a nod to the theme of this year’s events.
David Marshall Kealy, Chairman of the Sun Lakes Country Club Charitable Trust explained to the crowd that this year the Trust worked with a number of the charities to help them with the California Attorney General to obtain or maintain compliance with their State Charity Registration.
All of the 2019 recipients are current and in good standing with the Attorney General as is the Trust itself.
He then commenced the awards ceremony by announcing “now let’s do the fun part, let’s give $91,500 of your money away.”
Board members presented each organization with a check and a certificate of recognition from the city of Banning, Riverside County, Supervisor, State Assemblyman, and State Senator as they left the stage.
The representative had a few moments to talk about their organization and how the money would be used.
Charity Week Chair, Beverly Simmons announced the theme of the 2020 festivities as “Island Dreams.”
She was then surprised as David Kealy presented her with a framed certificate thanking her for leading Charity Week and her invaluable service on the Board of the Charitable Trust.
Throughout the year, the Sun Lakes Country Club Charitable Trust receives donations of cars and cash from residents and some businesses in the area.
To make a donation, please contact David Marshall Kealy.
Following is the official and complete list of all of the 2019 recipients:
• Boys/Girls Club SG Pass
• The Cultural Alliance of the Pass
• San Gorgonio Pass Senior Volunteers
• Carol's Kitchen
• Mt. San Jacinto College
• San G Memorial Hospital - Chaplaincy
• Banning Senior Center
• Friends of the Banning Library
• Catch A Star Theatrical Players (CAST)
• The Unforgettables Foundation
• ARC Riverside
• San Gorgonio Education Foundation
• Kid’s Cures Foundation
• Pass Job Connection
• Child Help - Merv Griffin Village
• H.E.L.P. Inc.
• Habitat for Humanity
• Tender Loving Critters Animal Rescue
• Table of Plenty
• VFW Desert Edge Post #233
• Redlands Branch Amer. Assoc. of University Women
