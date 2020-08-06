It has been touted dozens of times before, but in these challenging and uncertain times it definitely bears repeating: “At Sun Lakes, it’s the people!”
Charity Week has always been a highlight of the summer, offering residents a chance to participate in a variety of enjoyable activities that raise money for local non-profit organizations.
The funds are then distributed through our own Sun Lakes Charitable Trust.
The Trust also collects money from private donations and other activities during the year, and grant money is distributed annually to local non-profits in a public forum.
Last year Sun Lakes donated over $90,000 to more than a dozen organizations.
This year the festivities and public distributions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental health guidelines.
Although Charity Week’s “Island Dreams” will carry forward into 2021, the organizations that benefit from the monies have felt themselves keenly wanting this year.
Many of their programs were cut back or eliminated entirely because they relied on the donation from Charity Week for funding.
In addition, they have had to eliminate their own fundraising effort which has cut deeper into their resources.
In spite of the cancellations, and thanks to continuing donations from Sun Lakes residents, the Charitable Trust was able to make a contribution to nineteen different charities in July.
In a letter to the organizations, Chairman David Marshall Kealy expressed, “To help you a bit to get through the summer please accept this $1,000.00 gift.
Our desire is to continue our fundraising as we are allowed and we will bless you more as we can.”
The Trust is maintaining its efforts by putting together a one day Charity Event called “A Day of Fun and Fundraising” on Saturday, Oct. 10.
A putting contest, helicopter ball drop, lunch, charity bar and music on the driving range are all in the works.
Residents have received information and envelopes with tickets for the Charity Raffle and Ball Drop which they may purchase to support the cause, whether or not they attend the events.
All prizes will be awarded and winners need not be present.
Complete information about “A Day of Fun and Fundraising” is on the Sun Lakes Website under the Charity Week section, in the Lifestyles Magazine and in the Out and About section of this newspaper.
For questions, additional tickets or more info, contact Beverly Simmons at (909) 996-8569.
