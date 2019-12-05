Tis’ the season and when it comes to giving,the Sun Lakes Country Club Charitable Trust Organization (SLCCCTO) has not slowed down.
President David Kealy, said, “It is a big name for our charity that represents people with big hearts enabling us to present one and a half million dollars to help improve lives of residents in the greater Pass area.”
The mission statement is simple and straight forward: “We are organized and operated by volunteers exclusively for charitable 501(c)(3) purposes to help meet needs in our community and the greater San Gorgonio Pass area.”
Joe Formino is the remaining founding member of the board, which officially formed in 2008.
“As long as they will have me as a director, I feel honored working with the community”, Formino said.
Other founding members were: President-Patrick Griffin, Robert Cain, Elwood (Woody) Catalano, Janet Catalano, John Clark and Evelyn Hawkins.
Over the past three years Sun Lakers have increasingly donated items to the Sun Lakes Country Club Charitable Trust.
In addition to staging the popular ‘Charity Week’ each June, the board accepts furniture, appliances, artwork, autos, water craft, motor homes, anything of value. Some items are sold and some are “blessed forward” to some of the more than two dozen charities they support in the Pass area.
There will also be the second annual tea party fundraiser upcoming in February.
Board member Karen Clavelot recently presented the San Gorgonio Hospital Foundation with funds from the Trust.
The monies were then dispersed to the Chaplaincy Program and earmarked specifically for socks. “Most homeless people have no socks”, Clavelot conveyed. “These socks are to be given to patients and people who come into the Emergency Room needing them.”
The program was sparked by Nurse Kari Spoelstra, who works in the Maternity Ward and serves as secretary on the Hospital Foundation Board. Her brother, a doctor at Stanford, had developed a similar and very successful sock program there.
Over 30 different charities have received donations through the years.
The organizations are required to submit their applications documenting their purpose to the Charity Week Committee for approval.
“People sometimes ask why we do not use the money raised to help residents here in Sun Lakes directly”, explained David Kealy.
There are strict IRS regulations that govern all charities. According to the (SLCCCTO) grant application, monies can only be distributed to registered charitable organizations with a 501(c)(3) designation and must be registered with the Department of Justice/Attorney General’s Office.
In addition, all organizations must be located in or benefit residents of the Pass area.
That being said, many of the organizations who receive funds from SLCCCTO directly benefit Sun Lakes residents in need of assistance.
There are many resources Sun Lakers can take advantage of on an ongoing or temporary basis. The Banning Senior Center offers classes, activities and special events.
They also act as a referral agency to assist seniors with legal, financial, housing and medical issues.
Their Senior Nutrition Program serves a hot meal for seniors Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center.
Delivery service is also available to home bound seniors at a suggested donation of $3 per meal.
For more information, visit www.banning.ca.us/81/Senior-Services or call (951) 849-1920.
Sun Lakes residents can also visit www.freefood.org/c/ca-banning for a list of food banks and service of hot meals.
Carols Kitchen, Table of Plenty, and HELP Inc., are all recipients of funding from SLCCCTO.
So, in this season of giving if you have available assets you would like to donate; you can contact any board member, who are all residents of Sun Lakes. Or if you would like to be involved with the February tea party fundraiser or the 2021 Charity Week, contact Beverly Simmons.
Current board members are: David M. Kealy, President / Chairman; Gaylord Spence, Secretary; Dave Puckett, Treasurer; Beverly Simmons, Charity Week; Joe Formino, Karen Clavelot and Bruce Herwig.
