Mark your calendars for a Sun Lakes Memorial Celebration of Life.
This event will occur on Sunday May 2 at 4pm on the driving range behind the Main Clubhouse.
For over a year, we haven't been able to come together for community-wide memorial gatherings or Celebrations of Life to offer final goodbyes to friends and relatives (Sun Lakes residents or not) that we have lost during this stay-at-home pandemic year.
Prepare your photos, signs, or whatever you’d like, and plan to join us on May 2. More information will be forthcoming.
