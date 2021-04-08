Mark your calendars for a Sun Lakes Memorial Celebration of Life.

This event will occur on Sunday May 2 at 4pm on the driving range behind the Main Clubhouse.

For over a year, we haven't been able to come together for community-wide memorial gatherings or Celebrations of Life to offer final goodbyes to friends and relatives (Sun Lakes residents or not) that we have lost during this stay-at-home pandemic year.

Prepare your photos, signs, or whatever you’d like, and plan to join us on May 2. More information will be forthcoming.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Charity Week raffle for helicopter ride

Charity Week raffle for helicopter ride

One of the more popular events of Charity Week has always been the Helicopter Ball Drop. Folks gather on the driving range to watch the chopper fly in, maneuver over the drop zone and dump the golf balls onto the target to determine the winners of the cash prizes.

Repurposed materials help homeless

Repurposed materials help homeless

Sun Lakes’ resident, Gail Wright, recently assisted with cleaning out cupboards at Grace Lutheran Church in Banning where she is a member of the congregation.

+3
A day of fond farewells for Sue Dunn

A day of fond farewells for Sue Dunn

Members of the Sun Lakes Playhouse (formerly the Drama Club/Mystery Theater) gathered for two events on Wednesday, March 31 to bid farewell to Sue Dunn who has been an integral part of the Playhouse since she joined the organization in 2006.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.