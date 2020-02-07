Chinese New Year – The Year of the Rat

Joan and Roland Lau hosted a Chinese New Year’s Celebration for the Year of the Rat on January 31, 2020.

The Year of the Rat began on Jan. 25, and celebrations for the Lunar New Year will continue for 15 days.

Joan Lau welcomed everyone to the festive evening, especially those who were attending their first Chinese New Year’s Celebration.

She also acknowledged special guests from the Golden Phoenix Dancers, the International Dancers of Sun Lakes, the Makua Hula Dancers, Evelyn Hawkins of the Stardust Dancers, Jean Svarvar of the Sun Lakes Tap Dance Group and members of the Sun Lakes Ping Pong Group.

Roland gave a prayer of thanks before ladies entered the room carrying a Prosperity Salad for each table.

He spoke about the symbolism represented by the various ingredients comprising the salad which also depicted a Rat and was artfully arranged at the center of each platter.

The Prosperity Salad Toss is a tradition that symbolizes abundance, prosperity and vigor. Celebrants used chopsticks or forks to mix the ingredients and tossed it as high as possible while making New Year’s wishes.

Everyone enjoyed the fun and deliciousness of the salad followed by a sumptuous buffet dinner.

After dinner Joan shared information about Chinese traditions and traditions that are observed in her family.

The year 2020 is the year of the Metal Rat.

The Metal Rat is reliable, clever, and lives a stable life.

She also spoke about the tradition of family members coming home for a family dinner wearing all new attire on the first day of the New Year.

Each person received a red envelope containing gold wrapped chocolate coins.

In countries where the Lunar New Year is celebrated, the red envelopes contain gifts of money. Guests also received a Chinese tin filled with candies and an orange which is a traditional symbol of abundance and good fortune.

All of the performers who performed during the Chinese New Year’s Celebration gathered for a photograph at the end of the performances.

Dance performances and musical entertainment was a highlight of the evening’s festivities.

Haiyan Jackson, a relatively new resident and an accomplished dancer from China performed a dance entitled “Spring Blossom.”

Perla Williams, Nora Huffman and Sussy Arzubiaga danced a number from the Philippines entitled “Subli.”

The “Bok Choy Bounce” by the Tap Rat Pack was a fun number put together for the Chinese New Year by Jean Svarvar, Olga Marquette, Kathy Reynolds and Penny Skog.

Donna Kissling, of the International Dancers of Sun Lakes, performed a belly dance entitled “the Veil Dance.”

Alex Fedotowsky, who has been entertaining Sun Lakes residents with his Spanish guitar for several years, played a fiery rendition of Malaguena.

Joan Lau, representing the Golden Phoenix Dancers, performed a beautiful solo dance number entitled “Lotus Blossom.”

New resident, Ilona Nicoara, danced the Gypsy Skirt Dance with music by Brahms entitled “Hungarian Dance.”

Lastly, the Makua Hula Dancers, led by Perla Williams, concluded the evening’s entertainment when they performed their signature dance “The Prayer.”

Before the evening ended, twenty lucky winners took home a door prize along with one person from each table receiving the centerpiece.

The Lau’s enjoyed sharing their culture and acknowledged and thanked everyone who assisted in making the evening a success.

