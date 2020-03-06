Campaigning is well underway for the Board of Directors.
Candidates running for the Board of Directors are: Diane Aarhus, Frank Dinucci, Howard Katz, Marsha Midgett and Bob Walter. The annual election is scheduled for April 8.
The candidates have been presenting their views at neighborhood coffees, and official “Meet the Candidates” forums have been conducted in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
District delegates and alternates are also to be elected/re-elected at the same election.
Ballots will be mailed to each homeowner Friday, March 6. Ballots need to be mailed by April 6 at 5 p.m. to P.O. Box 131778, Carlsbad, CA 92013, or delivered to election inspectors in the ballroom by 9 a.m. on Election Day.
Your vote is very important — the composition of the Master Board will be changed by this election, and so may its focus and direction.
Written statements made by each candidate are on the following pages and can also be found in the hallway between the Lounge and the Ballroom in the Main Clubhouse, and within these pages of Sun Lakes Life.
Diane Aarhus
As a seven-year resident of Sun Lakes, moving here from Washington state was one of the best decisions of my life.
As many of you do, I love it here and care deeply about our community.
I’m running for the SLCC Master Board in order to help maintain the quality of our Sun Lakes community and improve its financial well-being.
I served on the HOA Board of my previous community for five years, two years as president.
Currently I serve on the SLCC Fairway Villas board, am president of the SLCC 80s Plus Club (volunteer), and served on the SLCC Restaurant and Lounge Committee.
These experiences have given me a relevant background that will transition well to our SLCC Master Board. When I moved to Sun Lakes initially, it felt like living in a very safe little bubble here.
It is my sincere and strong desire to keep that feeling alive in Sun Lakes.
Recently there are numerous homeowner issues that should give all of us cause for concern.
As a Master Board member, some of my focus will be on the following:
• Representing the interests and concerns of all residents, increase utilization of committees, and listen with an open mind.
• Carefully reviewing consequences of Master Board decisions — those that affect a few and those that affect much larger numbers of residents.
• Monitoring and improving control of spending; bring reserves back to 80 percent versus its present 62 percent; improve the capital fund account; and evaluate the current strategic plan with the homeowners for their opinion.
• Increasing use and enjoyment of amenities by residents.The Master Board faces continual challenges for the HOA.
It should not be a place for a personal agenda but rather the entire well-being of the association must be considered when making decisions such as landscape maintenance issues, water costs, resident concerns and complaints.
This is why I ask for your vote, so I may contribute to the success of our beautiful Sun Lakes Country Club.
Francis (Frank) DiNucci
I have decided to enter my name as a candidate for the Master Board of directors.
My wife Ann and I have resided at Sun Lakes since October 2005.
We enjoy living in this beautiful community.
We have participated in several clubs such as golf, pickle ball, and bocce we have met wonderful people and have developed lasting friendships.
I have served as the association’s Delegate District 7 for six years.
Some of my delegate responsibilities includes budget preparation, district parties, support local nonprofits such as Boys and Girls Club, and local VFW, EPAP, support District 7 EPAP coordinator; serving as member of medical team; Recycle Program; help support budget; District Newsletter; delegate-meeting, participating on delegate committees; participate in Welcome Home Program for new residents.
Education: I have a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
I graduated from the Army Command and General Staff College. I am a certified occupational nurse specialist, certified Army safety officer, certified in risk management by the Army and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.
Professional Background: I have served as a full-time member of the Army National for 18 years; part-time for 12 years.
I achieved the rank of colonel.
In the army I was the commander of multiple army units.
As a member of senior budget staff, worked with multimillion-dollar budgets; director of risk management and safety; chief nurse; senior investigative officer; logistical risk management; responsible for ensuring work environment met standards set by the Department of the Army and federal government; manager Occupational Health Department for the County of Riverside, where responsibilities included budget, staffing, logistics, employee evaluations, quality assurance, investigating employee medical issues and disability claims and investigations.
If elected to the Master Board I will work to help maintain Sun Lakes Country Club as a safe, affordable and comfortable place to live.
I ask for your vote and support, thank you for your consideration.
Howard Katz
My name is Howard Katz. I am a candidate for Sun Lakes Master Board.
I have extensive experience in management, organization, budgeting, information technology, strategy development and requirements definition.
My experience has been enhanced by extended residence and project assignments in North and South America, Asia, and Europe. I read, write, and speak English and Spanish.
My professional employment experience includes: 30-years with IBM, three-years with Oracle, four years with international IT consulting company B.R. Blackmarr and Associates, three years with 24 Hour Fitness, and eight years teaching in the Perris Union High, Temecula Valley Unified, and Murrieta Valley school districts.
My professional skills will contribute to the following here at Sun Lakes: maintaining and enhancing our common infrastructure, incorporating advances in technology, to support our needs and interests; maintaining the currency, accuracy, and security of our computer infrastructure; enhancing our website’s appearance and usability; maintaining our low homeowners’ association dues without sacrificing the quality of our infrastructure.
Kathy, my wife of 57 years, and I moved to Sun Lakes in June 2017.
We chose Sun Lakes because of its location, facilities, appearance, low homeowners’ association dues, and the recommendation of one of our closest friends who lives here.
When we first visited Sun Lakes, we immediately recognized its beauty and excellent condition was because of thoughtful planning and care by its Master Board and staff.
We did not have the same feeling at any other community we visited. We felt at home here.
Since moving to Sun Lakes, I have been active in the Computer Club, the Photography Group, and the Yiddish Culture Club.
After living here a little over a year, I realized I wanted to contribute my talents to the management of Sun Lakes.
I believe I will be a positive influence on the Master Board, helping Sun Lakes continue to be a satisfying place to live, both for us here now and future residents.
I would appreciate your vote.
Bob Walter
My name is Bob Walter and would appreciate your vote as a candidate for the Master Board.
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, I moved to California after two years in the army.
I used the G.I. bill to attend University of California, Riverside where I graduated with honors.
My primary career was with the Riverside County Probation Department where I worked for 30 years.
I have been married to my lovely wife Michele for 46 years. We have four children, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Our house burned down in 2003, and as a result we moved to Sun Lakes with all its beautiful amenities.
We have enjoyed this amazing community for the past 16 years. This tragedy turned into an absolute blessing.
Community involvement: Current president of Men’s Executive Golf Club, and current president of Tennis Club. I also served as president for Young at Heart Club for the past 14 years. I’ve been active in paddle tennis, ping pong, card clubs and bocce ball. I Co-chair with Karen Clavelot on SLCC Marketing Committee. I also volunteer for St. Mary’s Mission at Morongo
Professional experience: VP SEIU Union (7000 members), San Bernardino school board, 10 years as real estate broker/stockbroker, Eight years commissioner for JJDCP, grant writer for Riverside County Probation, and managed Riverside County juvenile halls with over 100 employees.
I am here to listen to and serve you. I have previously voted for the current board members. However, there are certain concerns and issues that need to be addressed.
In a random survey of homeowners, my campaign committee identified the following concerns: safety/significant increase in major thefts; financial efficiency/prevent unnecessary expenditures; maintaining amenities without constantly raising HOA assessments; communication; and transparency with the board and FSR staff.
I want to maintain our beautiful golf courses and keep them private. I am fiscally conservative and will utilize a cost benefit analysis on future expenditures. I am an excellent communicator who has the experience and expertise to represent you on the Master Board.
If elected, I will endeavor to address our current issues and would be honored to serve you on the Master Board.
Marsha Midgett
My name is Marsha Midgett and I have lived in our beautiful community since May of 2015. I have been on the Recreation Advisory Committee, serving as secretary and chairperson. I am currently the chairwoman of the Restaurant and Lounge Committee. I am a member of the Women’s Golf Club. I have been the chairperson for the Monster Scramble for the past two years. I am also District 9’s EPAP Program Manager.
I was employed for 33 years with UPS, holding a variety of positions, starting as a delivery driver and retiring as Quality Manager in Salt Lake City.
If I am elected to the Master Board, my goal is to help maintain Sun Lakes as the best-kept secret in Southern California. Our community is an awesome place to live and my goal is to keep it that way. Challenges are part of being on the board. I feel I have the skills to address our everchanging environment. Those include:
Understanding and addressing the change in demographics, with younger residents moving in who are still working.
Addressing the mandatory wage increases for staff that will affect operating costs of the administrative office, Restaurant/Lounge, Golf and all maintenance contracts in Sun Lakes.
Recognizing that social media has an impact on Sun Lakes communication.
Knowing our community will continue to need repairs and maintenance as it ages.
Keeping our reserves at an acceptable level.
Promoting resident participation in the many clubs and groups to maintain a healthy environment for residents.
Finding ways to increase consistent patronage in the restaurant and lounge.
Maintaining and improving community patrol.
These are just a few of the day-to-day challenges I anticipate as a Board member.
Having a balanced budget, understanding costs and providing input on reducing the overall budget if possible, will be a priority for me.
With 3327 homes and the many different personalities of our residents, it will be impossible to please everyone. My goal is to listen attentively, research the best resolution and provide the best outcome to any issues that may arise.
I would appreciate your vote in April.
