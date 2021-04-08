LifeStream Blood Bank is appealing to the public for blood donations. The current blood supply is so low that Southern California hospitals are canceling surgeries.
"We are a local blood bank that provides blood products and services to more than 80 hospitals in Southern California”, said Rick Axelrod, M.D., LifeStream's president, CEO and medical director. “We urge the community to come forward and help, to imagine those patients are their loved ones, friends, neighbors, and colleagues, because many of them are."
According to Dr. Axelrod, if everyone who is eligible to donate blood would donate at least three times a year, this situation could be avoided.
They are asking healthy individuals to donate blood now and become a regular donor to help keep the community blood supply at sufficient levels.
All whole-blood and double-red cell donors are tested for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies.
All donors must wear a face covering submit to a temperature check and verbal COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the donor waiting area.
LifeStream adheres to social distancing guidelines and has enhanced already strict cleaning and disinfecting protocols.
Please consider making an appointment to donate blood when Lifestream visits Sun Lakes on April 27 with the mobile unit.
Call Linda Vang in the Recreation Department at 951-845-2191 to schedule your appointment. Timeslots are limited between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability.
The location of the Blood Drive will be announced at a later date.
It will either be in the MCH parking lot through the Blood Mobile or in the MCH Multi-Purpose Room.
Please check our website, Facebook, Ch. 97 and Good Day Sun Lakes for the most up to date information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.