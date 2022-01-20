Sun Lakes bids farewell to Moyers

Many Sun Lakes residents turned out to bid George and Sandy Moyer farewell on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18 with a golf cart parade that wended its way past their home.

Residents shouted well wishes, said goodbyes and dropped off cards prior to their move to Georgetown Texas.

The Moyers moved to Sun Lakes from Moreno Valley in February 2003 and have been an integral part in serving the Sun Lakes’ community as well as the city of Banning for many years.

Both George and Sandy have contributed countless hours of service to Sun Lakes and Banning.

George served on the Sun Lakes Master Board for eight years and Sandy was a Board Member for five years.

She was also a member of the Marketing Advisory Committee when it was first formed and was the Chairperson for the annual Sun Lakes Charity Week for three years.

In addition, George also served the city on the Banning City Council for a total of four years with two of those years as Mayor.

For the past five years George has served on the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Foundation Board and as President for the last two years.

During the past year he worked to raise funds to purchase equipment and to implement structural changes necessary for the hospital to become a Certified Stroke Center.

It is his fervent hope that his work, along with other members of the hospital’s Foundation Board, will become a reality in bringing a Certified Stroke Center to the residents of the San Gorgonio Pass.

When the Moyers weren’t busy contributing time to their community, they enjoyed playing golf separately and together.

They were members of the Men’s and Women’s Golf Clubs as well as the Couples Golf Club and both have served on the Boards of those respective clubs.

They were also members of the now defunct Dinner Dance Club.

The Moyers will be moving to Sun City, Georgetown, a Del Webb 55+ active community which is similar to Sun Lakes with three golf courses and other amenities. Georgetown is located in Texas hill country 35 miles north of Austin, Texas, the state capital.

The move will bring them closer to a son who lives in Keller, Texas and a daughter in Joshua, Texas as well as to their nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Sadly, they will be leaving their oldest daughter who resides in Moreno Valley along with their three California grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Although they are looking forward to the next chapter of their lives in Texas, leaving will be bittersweet for the Moyers who will be leaving behind many good friends and people they love from their 19 years as Sun Lakes’ residents.

We wish them all the best in their new home and hope they will visit us whenever they are in California.

