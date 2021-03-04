Sun Lakes' lounge bar makeover

The lounge bar makeover.

 Annette Tringham

Taking advantage of the mandatory shutdown, the Food and Beverage Department has given the lounge bar a small make-over. With new light fixtures, cabinetry and bar, the look has been modernized.

In addition, a small storage area was removed, enabling some expansion behind the bar itself and added seating along the side. The pass through window to the ballroom was made larger and more accessible for serving large functions.

Discussion is also underway to expand the lounge into the restaurant, providing more lounge area, while not significantly reducing dining area. Permanent heaters for the Veranda are also under consideration as it is hoped that outdoor dining will resume in the not too distant future.

Within the next month, Good Day Sun Lakes and Channel 97 will run a video featuring Cherie Wood, Food and Beverage Manager, and Brian Garlington, Director of Golf to talk in more detail about the renovations to the lounge and Pro Shop.

