For the first time, the meeting of the Delegate Assembly was streamed live to the community on channel 97.
Unfortunately, not many people found out about it in time to watch it, but it is available on the channel — as well as on the Good Day Sun Lakes Facebook page.
Rest assured that other important community meetings, such as Master Board meetings, budget workshops, etc., will be streamed live in the future.
Watch Good Day Sun Lakes’ Facebook page or the Sun Lakes website for more information.
Master board President Sandy Moyer reported that the Sun Lakes restaurant will hopefully open for business on a limited basis in mid-November, possibly even sooner.
The Master Board and the special Ad Hoc Committee are working on the new business model that includes the following ideas, however nothing is set in stone:
• Curbside-to-go will resume
• Lunch (including alcohol sales) will be served on the veranda from Wednesday-Sunday from 11:00am to 3:00pm
• Dinner (including alcohol sales) will be served on the veranda from on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• Alcohol will be served only with an order of food
• Reservations are required for all services
• The Coffee Bar (including pastries) will open out of the Sandwedge, with inside ordering and outside service on the Sandwedge patio, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• Several special food events, like Taco Tuesdays and Italian Thursdays, are being planned
• Jack Sidwell, chairman of the Ad Hoc Restaurant Committee, reported that 1022 residents responded to the restaurant survey.
Moyer also announced that guests will be able to resume use of our amenities (pools, golf) on Oct. 1.
David Healy read a report about Charity Day, Oct. 10.
Information regarding activities included on that day can be found on channel 97, on Good Day Sun Lakes Facebook page, and will probably be sent out to all residents.
First Service Residential has donated $3,000 to the Charitable Trust.
General Manager Chris Mitchell introduced PGA member Brian Garlington as our new director of golf.
He’s working to hire new staff and plan fun activities to increase play on our courses.
Mitchell reported that our costs will definitely go up due to Spectrum fees; some fees paid by Sun Lakes will rise due to COVID — employee health benefit costs, Workman’s Compensation, and insurance.
Artistic Maintenance fees will not go up.
Golf rates will basically remain the same, although some incentives will be offered to encourage and increase usage.
The Spectrum bulk cable contract for internet and cable has been signed by both parties, and will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2012.
The Master Board is preparing a scheduled timeline for districts to exchange and install equipment and plan for the transition.
Residents will be informed by the Master Board as to the procedures involved.
Jason will post the lineup of included channels as soon as possible, and residents can find it under Spectrum Platinum at spectrum.com.
We are almost at the 80 percent mark for age verification forms, but 14 percent of our residents have not yet responded.
Delegates received lists of those in their districts, and will follow up individually.
Oct. 30 is our “drop dead” date.
Without an 80 percent response, we will lose our designation as a 55+ community, and all age groups will be able to move in.
The Welcome Home program of welcoming new residents and introducing them to our community will resume sometime in the next two months, with a new format that will include small group meetings.
Channel 97 will conduct interviews with each District Delegate to introduce them to the community.
Delegates will include their contact information, as well as contact information for their Alternates and EPAP Coordinators.
The Holiday Wish program will continue this December, and please remember that the Banning Senior Center relies on our donations and contributions of food according to the monthly schedule set by the Delegate Assembly.
