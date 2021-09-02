Last month’s open session of the Master Board featured the announcement of two new hires by the administration: Kara Lukasik, aka “Queen of Fun,” as our new Recreation Director, and Noe Loranzana as our new Executive Chef. Both begin their tenure on Sept. 1.
Former receptionist Linda Vang has been promoted to recreation department coordinator.
A job fair to recruit front line staff for the restaurant will be held here on Sept. 14, and will be posted as well at Four Seasons.
It was also announced that more detailed agendas will be available for forthcoming open sessions of the Master Board.
According to Banning City Councilmember Mary Hamill, Beaumont plans to widen Pennsylvania Avenue from 1st Street to 6th Street, to extend 2nd Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, and to synchronize the stop lights on Highland Springs.
Bingo has returned to SL on Tuesday nights, with 270 people in attendance the first night.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and play begins at 6 p.m.
There are 13 games, and it costs $7 to play all of them.
The Welcome Home committee is back in force, welcoming 109 new residents last month.
The committee plans an event every two to three months, with even more planned.
EPAP is being revamped by temporary chairman Dick Spaulding, who is helping individual districts develop their own plans.
Two new executive team members have come on board, and one more is still needed.
The MAC has been responding to many applications for new or repaired patio covers, and requests that residents refer to specific rules for same listed on page 70 of the phone book.
Lifestyles is reinstating the “gratitude box” in the Main ClubHouse lobby for residents to express thank yous to their friends and neighbors.
The Recreation Department announced the following events: Comedy Night on Sept. 10; last Ice Cream Social of the season on Sept. 21; Activities Day (hopefully) on Sept. 25; October garage sales and doggie parade; Craft sale on Nov. 5 (hopefully).
New recipes are being developed for the restaurant and lounge.
There will be no more calls to residents for open garage doors, leaving community patrol free to attend to more important matters, like watching over the perimeter of Sun Lakes.
Since the infrastructure of our community is over 30 years old, many projects need to be addressed in the next few years.
Town Hall meetings will be held for community input.
