The Sun Lakes Delegate Assembly met this month with lots of news to share.
Rooms in the MCH are open for small group meetings. Call Linda in the Lobby at (951) 845-2191 for reservations.
There will be a Veterans Fundraiser for VFW Post 233 on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
There will be an In-n-Out food truck present for the event, and meal tickets will be pre-sold on Nov. 2, 3, and 4 in the Business Room from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Food Trucks will end this month, although a very special truck from Maine Lobster will be here on Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mark your calendars!
The Restaurant will re-open slowly on Nov. 18, beginning with curbside delivery.
Inside dining will open next, then the Veranda. Even the bar is being remodeled.
The menu for curbside delivery and inside dining will be posted in November’s Lifestyles.
There will no longer be a mandatory 15 percent service charge added to your bill, except in parties of eight or more, banquets, holiday events, and deliveries.
The Marketing Advisory Committee is compiling email addresses of residents for a distribution list within our community to receive email blasts.
November’s issue of Lifestyles will explain how to sign up.
The service will hopefully be ready to go in January.
Volunteers are needed for the Master Architectural Advisory Committee, the Financial Advisory Committee, and the EPAP Executive Team.
For the MAC and Financial Advisory Committee, applications can be found in the MCH lobby.
For EPAP, please contact Brandie Perez at ladymedic21@gmail.com.
The Master Board has chosen chairman of the Financial Advisory Committee Ron Varner as board treasurer.
Master Board member Marsha Midgett is forming an ad Hoc committee to review our current Rules and Regulations.
Contact her at marshamidgett@gmail.com if you’d like to join.
Members will be chosen based on the number of years they’ve lived here.
Divisions will be 0-5 years, 5-15 years, and 15+ years.
Phone scam alert: Banning Electric will never ask for payment over the phone!
We seniors are easy targets, so remember to never give out any money or bank information over the phone.
At its open session meeting on Oct. 28, the Master Board will be presented with the budget for 2021.
Be sure to tune to channel 97 at 6:30 p.m. for a live broadcast or watch the meeting live on Facebook on Good Day Sun Lakes.
Residents will find out what the new HOA dues will be at the meeting.
