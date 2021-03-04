Mary Backer not only stops to smell the flowers, she paints them in glorious watercolor.
Although she did not fully tap into her inherent talents until retirement, Mary has since won many prestigious awards for her art, and has even written a book on her technique. “If my work pleases the viewer, I am communicating what I feel”, she says. “I paint with my heart”.
An only child, Mary was born in Los Angeles in 1931. Dabbling as most children do, with crayons and paper, she never considered art more than a hobby.
Married shortly after high school, Mary soon had two children, daughter Mary and son, Roger.
Although she had enrolled in a commercial art course, raising her family took priority, so Mary happily dedicated herself to being a homemaker instead.
After her 21 year marriage ended in divorce, she met and married Sigmund (Sig) Weinstein.
The couple owned a real estate company in San Clemente, later branching out into property investment and home construction.
Working with architects on some of the interior designs, Mary satisfied her artistic side.
A year after retiring in the early 80’s, Mary became bored and considered going back to work. Her husband suggested she take a class instead, so she enrolled at the local art supply store.
At the suggestion of her instructor, she attended an exhibit at the Laguna Beach Museum of Art where she saw the work of watercolorists Scott Moore and Linda Stevens. “I was addicted”, Mary says. “It was always watercolor from the start. I loved their work, and eventually went on to study with them both.”
Initially, her subjects were rustic wooden objects such as old doors, boards, fences, nails and chains. Her canvas has always been large, but floral images came much later. “I was looking for a big piece of art to hang over our bed.” she recalls. “When I found one with flowers and wanted to buy it, Sigmund told me I could do better and should paint one myself. So I did, and haven’t stopped since.”
She went on to study at the Laguna Beach School of Art. Encouraged by her teacher, Mary entered the National Watercolor Society’s annual competition and was accepted for membership. She is now a Signature Member, which means an artist’s work is of professional quality and has been displayed in galleries, museum shows or professional divisions of open juried exhibitions. Mary is also a Signature Member and past President of Watercolor West, a “purist” organization that exhibits only watercolor work that contains no other type of paint or medium.
Backer’s paintings have been featured in dozens of exhibitions including the Rocky Mountain Nationals, Grumbacher Hall of Fame (finalist in 1996), Fine Arts Institute Annual (1st place in 2005), and in 2007 she had solo exhibitions both in Redlands and at the Banning Cultural Center. Her paintings have been in publications like “The New York Times (1999)”, the March 2001 issue of “Inland Empire Magazine” where she was the featured artist, and “Watercolor Magazine” where she was one of 10 finalists for the cover competition. Several of her pieces are in permanent collections at the San Bernardino County Museum, the Saint Francis Medical Center in Nebraska, and the Redlands Community Hospital, which bought the first painting she ever sold. Most impressive is the fact that slides of her work are in the Archives of American Art at the Smithsonian in Washington and in the Archives of the Tate Museum in London where they remain a part of history.
In 2007, Mary wrote “Watercolor in Bloom”, a book outlining her technique in painting the spring and summer garden. In it she covers everything from choosing the proper tools, to detailed demonstrations using some of her own pieces. It has become an international bestseller, and she corresponds with readers around the globe, answering questions and guiding them from time to time.
Although gallery exhibits are on hold due to the pandemic, Backer’s work is still selling. “My last exhibition was at the Fallbrook Art Center, in the 10th Annual Signature American Watermedia International Exhibition in February of 2020”, she says. This exhibit featured 120 art works by artists who have achieved Signature Membership status in one or more US watercolor or watermedia societies.
“I was honored in 2018 being named a Master Signature Member of Watercolor West. This title was awarded by exhibiting in ten or more Watercolor West Exhibitions.”
Sadly, in 1997 Sig passed away. About a year later Mary was picking up mail at her Yucaipa post office box when she was approached by Patrick Backer in the parking lot. He commented on the fact that he had a black El Dorado just like hers. They chatted briefly about the car and went their separate ways, but Mary began to notice him there every day at the same time. (Patrick later joked that he was “stalking” her, and confessed that his car was really a Seville.) One day they struck up another conversation, discovering a shared enthusiasm for photography. Seeing his opportunity, Pat invited her to attend a camera club meeting with him in Redlands. “That was our first date and we were married a month later!” Mary laughs.
Pat passed away seven years ago, but was a freelance photographer whose award winning pictures have been featured in museums, galleries, and several private collections. He too specialized in nature, emphasizing close-up and digital impressions.
Mary has lived at Sun Lakes nearly 20 years, and at ninety, is still going strong. “I play golf 3 times weekly. I am a member of Legs and the Saturday Morning Golf groups. My art and golf have kept me going during the pandemic, plus keeping in touch with my family and friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.