Sun Lakes Art League Art Walk

Art Walk

Artists from the Sun Lakes Art League will display their art at the free Art Walk scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15.

 Courtesy photo

The Sun Lakes Art League is excited to announce that an “Art Walk” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Many art communities throughout the world have held these unique and enjoyable art shows and Sun Lakes is happy to present this free art walk for the second year in a row to the Sun Lakes community.

Artists will display their art at their own tables in the ballroom and will be present to discuss their artistry and the methods they use to create their splendid works. The show will include many different types of art including paintings in watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel and mixed media; drawings, china and porcelain painting, pottery, photography, wood sculpture, fused glass, jewelry and fabric art, which includes quilting and needlework.

In addition to all of the beautiful art that will be on display, numerous artists have donated pieces of art for a prize giveaway. Attendees will receive a ticket upon entering the Art Walk and tickets will be drawn at the end of the show. You must be present to win.

This will be a non-judged show and the talented artists of the art league will have the option of selling their beautiful and unique pieces of art.

This is sure to be a very enjoyable experience for all attending. So bring your family and friends, meet the incredibly talented artists of the Sun Lakes Art League and perhaps find a unique treasure to purchase for your home or as a gift for someone else who appreciates art.

