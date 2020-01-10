Sun Lakers tour Texas for Christmas

In December a group of Sun Lakers met in front of the Main Clubhouse and boarded a bus heading to LAX for our flight to Texas.
Jeremy, our guide for the trip, met us at the Dallas/Ft Worth airport.
He explained we would have about an hour at our hotel to get settled and then we would walk a couple blocks to the Little Red Wasp restaurant for our dinner in Ft. Worth.
After dinner some of us walked around town enjoying the decorated office buildings and the large Christmas tree in the square.
The next morning we headed to Dallas and our first stop was at the Book Depository across from Dealey Plaza.
Inside we saw many pictures and videos of that day and saw the corner where Lee Harvey Oswald hid behind stacks of boxes of books, opened the window and waited for President Kennedy’s motorcade to drive by, and then he pulled the trigger.
There is a big white painted X in the spot in the street where it happened. I am sure many of us remembered back to that day and where we were when we heard the news.
Our next stop was the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. We walked through an exact replica of his office in the White House complete with a Christmas tree.
In the museum we saw jewelry and gifts that had been presented to President and Mrs Bush. There was an area dedicated to the memory of 9/11 including two large twisted steel columns from the wreckage of the World Trade Center and other items from that fateful day.
We then made a brief stop at the park where there are many statues of Longhorn cattle and cowboys on horses. They wound down the hill, through the stream, and up the next hill.
After a lunch stop we headed back to Ft. Worth to the Stockyards, a National Historic District, where we did some shopping and ate and then gathered along the street to see the daily Longhorn cattle drive through the city streets, with several cowboys on horses to keep them moving along.
When we arrived back at our hotel my cousin Jill, who I had not seen since I was 10 months old and she was one year old, met me in the lobby. My uncle, her dad, had died from one of the diseases that we now vaccinate children for, and left his wife with three young children.
She remarried later and they moved the family to Texas and started their new lives and we never saw them again. One day Jill had found a picture among some others her mother had and asked who that girl was. Her mother said it was her cousin, Ann.
Jill kept that picture and wondered her whole life who the girl was and where she lived and if she would ever see the girl in the picture.
Jill and I found each other on Facebook several years ago but she is in poor health and we weren’t sure we would ever see each other again. When I heard Sun Lakes was going to take a trip to Texas we signed up and I contacted Jill to see if she was able to get together with us.
She can no longer drive but said she would get one of her grandsons to drive her over to our hotel and ironically our hotel happened to be about five minutes from where she lived.
We had a wonderful time talking and catching up for two hours. Couldn’t totally make up for the 75 years since we had seen each other but we had a good time trying to put all the pieces of our life histories together. When she got too tired to talk any more her grandson drove her home.
The next morning we boarded our tour bus and headed for our first stop in Waco to tour the Dr. Pepper factory and museum. It was full of Dr. Pepper related items, and old signs and old photographs.
At the beginning Dr. Pepper sold for 5 cents, and gasoline sold for 12 1/2 cents a gallon. At the end of the tour they gave each of us a small glass bottle of Dr. Pepper for a souvenir.
Next we stopped at Magnolia/The Silos, headquarters for Chip and Joanna Gaines from their TV show “Fixer Upper.” We ate lunch there and then back on the bus and were on our way to Austin to visit the Capital building. We roamed around the Capital building and into the senate and the house areas decorated with large Christmas trees, and lots of poinsettias.
That evening our hotel had free happy hour, which made lots of people very happy.
We had an all you can eat Texas style BBQ dinner, including salad, BBQ pork, beef, and chicken, fresh made slices of bread, mashed potatoes and several vegetables and when they couldn’t stuff any more food into us they served dessert. We were stuffed, even making some waddle back to the bus.
The next morning the weather had predicted chance of snow, but we just had some rain and fog as we headed to Fredericksburg, a town founded by Germans so the town celebrates Christmas with lots of German and American decorations.
Shortly before we arrived in town the rain stopped and the fog lifted and the sun came out and it was a beautiful day.
The city park was decorated with a huge Christmas tree and several German Christmas decorations, and the light posts had wreaths and it was very festive.
There are several German restaurants there as well as BBQ restaurants.
Next and final stop for two nights was San Antonio, home of the famous River Walk as well as the Alamo, and many other areas of interest.
Our first stop was a Mexican Plaza with lots of shops. Then on to our hotel right on the river for the next two nights.
And free happy hour at the hotel again. We were warned to be careful and not walk too close to the edge of the river as every year several hundred people fall into the river, more likely to occur after a little happy hour, I am sure.
The water wasn’t deep but was cold. Some of us spent time walking along the river enjoying the “over 100,000 Christmas lights in the trees.” Some of us took a night ride in the riverboats and some of us took a lighted carriage ride.
In the morning we went to the IMAX Theater and viewed “The Price of Freedom” movie about the Alamo and then walked to the Alamo itself.
Then back to the river where we boarded two riverboats to float down the river for an hour seeing it in the daytime.
We floated under numerous bridges most of which had a colorful wreath hanging over the river. We enjoyed the Christmas trees and flowers and greenery along the river and the ducks that floated alongside the boats.
That evening it was time for our farewell dinner so we walked over the bridge and into The Iron Cactus restaurant. Dinner started with a salad, and then our choice of Adobo marinated chicken, Steak Tampiquena, or Chili Relleno, all served with Lime rice, and seasonal veggies. For dessert we had Mexican Donuts and Vanilla Expresso Creme Brulee.
We had musical entertainment and we sang along with some of the songs and laughed and talked with new friends we had made on the trip.
After dinner we took one more walk along the riverwalk to see the lights one last time.
On the way to the San Antonio Airport in the morning we stopped at the San Jose Mission, founded in 1720 and nicknamed “The Queen of the Missions.”
As our flight home neared the end some of us on the left side of the plane looked down and saw Sun Lakes below. We joked about if we had brought parachutes we could have jumped out and arrived home early.
Great trip, but happy to be home in Sun Lakes again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.