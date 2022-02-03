Sun Lakers oppose warehouse

Hundreds of Pass Area Residents lined Highland Springs Avenue on Friday, Jan. 21 and again on Saturday, Jan. 29 to protest the Banning Pointe warehouse project proposed for the vacant land on Sun Lakes Blvd.
In December of 2020, the Banning City Council voted to rezone the property, changing it from commercial to industrial. Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that the city was working with out of state developer, Creation Equity, to build a 600,000 square foot warehouse on the acreage.
A group of Sun Lakes and Four Seasons residents has created the Pass Action Group (PAG), specifically to oppose this project.
The goal is to stop final approval of the monstrous warehouse in an area that is populated by seniors and already congested with traffic.
They were the organizers of the protest rally and their movement has gained momentum.
The group has acquired legal representation and filed an appeal, which will be heard and voted on by the City Council on Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.
“This is more than a protest”, said PAG President, Randy Robbins about the demonstration. “This is an awareness march to make businesses and residents throughout the Pass aware of what is going to happen to the area. It will affect all of us.”
Sun Lakers Ron and Bobby Pitts printed and distributed a majority of the protest signs, but many of the activists showed up with their own. Passing motorists showed support by honking their horns, and a few pulled over to get more information.
Harry and Betty Ann Finigan arrived in their golf cart with a hand made sign in the front window. Resident, Helen Mitchell brought her dog, Jake along. “I fooled Jake into thinking we were going to the park, but this is more important” she stated. “We are all so upset with the Banning City Council. A warehouse here is a bad idea.”
Neighbors Tim Donatini and Judy Crowley came to show their support together. Crowley, a self described avowed activist stated that she is against the warehouses being proposed for the entire area between Sunset and Sun Lakes Blvd. “It will destroy the whole Pass and bring down the values of all of our homes.” Donatini agreed, adding “I don’t like what’s going on. They did this during lockdown and the City Council rushed it through. I have to do what I can to stop it.”
Those who were unable to attend, but want to make their voices heard, are encouraged to send an email to every member of the Banning City Council, urging them to vote against this project.
Mayor Kyle Pingree; kpingree@banningca.gov
Colleen Wallace; cwallace@banningca.gov
David Happe; dhappe@banningca.gov
Alberto Sanchez; asanchez@banningca.gov
Mary Hamlin; mhamlin@banningca.gov
For more details about the Pass Action Group, to become involved or make a donation, please visit their website www.passactiongroup.org, or contact Randy Robbins at randyLLump@yahoo.com or (909) 499-3570.
