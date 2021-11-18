On Monday, Nov. 8, residents Sharon Kealy, Diane Spence, Lynn Domme and Bea Mercado participated in the Guardian Angels Ladies Golf Tournament at the Victoria Golf Club in Riverside.
The competition was a fundraiser for the Unforgettables Foundation. The ladies wore their red Sun Lakes Charity Week shirts in solidarity.
The Unforgettables Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by Timothy Evans in 1999.
Assisted by Inland Empire educators, medical professionals, social workers, CPA’s, attorneys, bankers, morticians and others, their mission is to assist low income families provide a dignified, appropriate burial for their children who have passed away.
To date the organization has assisted over 5,000 families.
They have also received grants from the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust for several years to assist them in their endeavors.
Evans was present at the tournament, snapping photos of the teams throughout the day. There were wonderful gift baskets given as door prizes in the drawings, and a delicious lunch and awards ceremony afterward.
Sun Laker Lynn Domme won the putting contest that took place prior to the tournament. “It was a great day for the organization”, said Sharon Kealy. “We had a lot of fun too.”
