Jim and Corky Evans have lived in Sun Lakes for 20 years, always remaining active and involved in supporting our community.
Like many retirees, they have made a decision to be closer to their children, and so on July 24, they will move on to their new adventure in Texas.
Corky has been an outstanding Women's Golf Club member for several years. She has volunteered for and held many different positions such as Golf Advisory Committee Representative/Chairperson, checking scorecards for Handicaps, PAR Club chairperson, Member/Guest tournament chairperson, Charity Week Pro-AM Golf Cart Chairperson, and so much more.
She was involved with the Sun Lakes Drama Club and active in many other groups as well.
Jim has served twice on the Master Board, has been involved in numerous clubs and committees and was always a member in good standing of the “Lounge Lizards.”
Jim also is a really great IT guy and loves his cigars.
On Sunday, July 19 a large caravan of their colleagues and cohorts drove to their home on Singing Hills Dr. with horns blasting and flags waving to bid the couple farewell.
Several people dropped off balloons, gifts and cards, and a spontaneous rendition of “Happy Trails” was sung by the crowd.
Jim was greeted by applause when he thanked everyone for so many great memories over the years.
Together, Jim and Corky Evans will be sorely missed by their friends and neighbors in Sun Lakes.
