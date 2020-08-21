Sun Laker turns 100

Lola Parchment has seen a lot of things in her 100 years. “Some of which maybe I shouldn’t have,” she joked. The one thing that has followed her throughout her long life is the ability to make new friends. “Many of my friends have died over the years, but I meet new people and make new ones”, she said. “You just have to get out there among people.”
On Aug. 8, more than 50 friends who have known Lola throughout her 35 years at Sun Lakes formed a caravan to drive by her home and wish her a very happy 100th Birthday.
The tribute was organized by friends Sharon Mills and Dorothy Rowe with the help of Lola’s dear friend and neighbor, John Randel, who she calls J. R. “He’s like a grandson to me”, she stated fondly. “He takes me places, fixes things around the house and generally looks after me.”
As a distraction that day, J.R. invited Lola over for lunch with a few personal friends, while the golf carts convened at the main clubhouse to await his “go” signal. The participants were all excited to surprise the wonderful lady who had bridged a century.
Lola was born in the small Mormon community of Paris Idaho, which she describes as a lively and loving place to grow up. “I don’t remember even seeing cars when I was very young”, she said.
After graduating from Brigham Young University, she taught school in Hawaii for six years before getting married and having a son.
She continued teaching until retirement age; primarily kindergarten. “Young parents, young children were so eager to learn and I just loved it.” The bulk her career was spent at the Torrance Unified School District which even sent her a letter for her 100th birthday.
Lola also received special certificates from the State Senate and from the city of Banning which were presented to her by Art Welch. “My house is filled with flowers and balloons, and homemade signs,” she said. “They aren’t just presents, they are beautiful gifts.”
But, she concedes that among the most touching was the convoy of well-wishers who drove by to say Happy Birthday.
They honked their horns, blew kazoos, and burst into a spontaneous rendition of the birthday song on more than one occasion. “There were more carts here than in the 4th of July parade,” she laughed.
Her participation in several Sun Lakes golf groups ended when she was about 97, but she still stays connected to many of the ladies. Lola was also active in the Chorale, line dancing and water volleyball, but now just takes part in the occasional table game. “I still have groups of friends that I play Pennies or Dominos or Mexican Train with”, she said. She also likes to read; stating that she recently completed all seven Harry Potter books.
When asked to what she attributes her long and healthy life, she answered, “I live alone so I do everything for myself and it keeps me going. You have to stay active. And I never go to doctors unless something goes wrong.”
Happy Birthday Lola, and many more.
