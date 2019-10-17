Sun Laker Gail Crandell, a registered yoga teacher, has launched a specialized Prime Time Yoga YouTube channel, specializing in Senior Yoga and Fitness.

The channel is free to Sun Lakers.

The program offers yoga for golfers, morning yoga stretches, yoga for active seniors, gentle chair yoga, gentle chair yoga stretches for relaxation, standing and seated poses, and more advanced gentle yoga.

The YouTube link is:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwLYrJ0y54fDWAr3pTYHttg

