The Summer Games are coming to Sun Lakes from July 23 through Aug. 6.
In addition to club sponsored competitions, other competitive events will include swimming, relay races, a water balloon toss and corn hole toss.
Based upon the number of people who sign up to participate, these competitive events will be age and gender based.
All non-club events will be held on Saturday, July 24th.
Spectators are invited to come out to watch these fun events.
8 a.m. — Swimming (South Clubhouse Pool — two lengths of the pool). Men and women, age groups: 55-65, 66-75, 76-85 and over.
Also at 8 a.m. is a water balloon toss (Driving Range)
11 a.m. – Relay Races (Driving Range – 30 yard run for each participant for a total of 60 yards). Men and women age groups: 55-65, 66-75, 76-85 and over.
1 p.m. — Corn Hole Toss (Driving Range)
Teams of two, bracket Format
The swimming competition will be dependent upon the availability of chlorine as there is currently a nationwide shortage.
The individual events are being coordinated through the Recreation Department and the deadline to sign-up to participate is July 21.
Contact Recreation Director, Elise Campbell at (951) 769-6651 to sign-up. Sign-up sheets for the individual events are also located at the Receptionist’s Desk in the Main Clubhouse.
Medals will be provided by the Recreation Department and there is no cost to participate.
Gold, Silver and Bronze medals will be presented to the winners of the swimming competitions, relay races, water balloon and corn hole toss events on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. in the Main Club House Ballroom.
In addition, to the presentation of Gold, Silver and Bronze medals, there will also be great Sun Lakes’ entertainment and light refreshments.
Don’t miss your opportunity to participate in one of these fun competitions and possibly win a medal!
