Sometimes I get a bit nostalgic, thinking of the great times we had as kids, growing up during such a wonderful era where kids could be kids.
Judging by all the things I see posted on Facebook, I know many of us feel that same way.
I am also grateful my kids grew up in a similar atmosphere.
We were lucky.
Recollections of days gone by are magnified when listening to music from our younger years and how a song can immediately transport us back to any given moment in our lives.
Do any of you remember that song and the dance called The Stroll?
I recently heard that song and instantly recalled watching the kids on American Bandstand, dancing that dance.
It was such a simple, unsophisticated dance, but we all did it.
And yes, there I was in my living room that recent day, strolling across the room.
There wasn’t a whole lot to that dance!
Fast forward to these unusual times where we are busy purging our homes of items that have long since lost their usefulness or their allure.
Even as we undertake that chore, things are unearthed that bring back memories as to when we got them, where they came from, and now, how to dispose of them.
My main concerns these days seem to be making sure I don’t run out of wine and trying not to injure myself while bowling or playing tennis.
I have recently been focusing on what discoveries I have made during these many months of restrictions and limitations that have been bestowed upon us.
With all the sickness and loss of life happening all around us, I am forever grateful for my time on earth and cherish every day.
For me, life feels less like a race and I enjoy the slowed down pace it has taken.
I love my sewing time and the time spent on other crafts.
I have gotten more accomplished, using up materials and other supplies I already have.
The process of creating is the prize.
I have discovered gardening, although not in the sense you would think. I get such a kick out of planting seeds in a small pot, then watching them sprout and get bigger every day.
I have been practicing my water coloring but have a long way to go.
I love that anything can be found on YouTube, and subsequently learned, if you just search for it.
Having so much time to ourselves enables us to think about other interests we might enjoy.
What have we not done that we might like to learn how to do?
I have been watching the Dodgers on TV the past couple weeks.
Even though they are playing in empty stadiums, they have done a good job of broadcasting the games.
If you haven’t seen one of the games, they are selling cardboard cutouts of fans to place in the seats.
They are likenesses of actual people who are purchasing a seat for their cardboard self to sit.
They are piping in all the crowd noises, so it’s very much like a real experience.
Now I’m hooked, just as I was back in the days when I followed the Dodgers faithfully.
An odd feeling I continue to have, and one that gives me some solace, is that everyone in the world is going through this same crisis.
It doesn’t matter whether you’re rich or poor or famous or an athlete or a rock star.
We are all dealing with the same predicament.
How we handle it is what distinguishes us from each other and what we can gain from our circumstances.
One thing I truly miss is seeing the smiles on people’s faces that are now hidden behind a mask.
As I shop through a store, my eyes and someone else’s frequently meet, and I smile.
And maybe they do too, but sometimes it’s hard to tell.
If we are lucky, our eyes have the capability to relay that smile.
So just because your mouth is covered up, don’t forget to smile out there!
We all know how impactful a simple smile can be, and especially during these unprecedented times.
