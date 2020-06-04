As restrictions have eased and more businesses and services are opening throughout the county and state, please remember that the COVID-19 virus has not gone away.

It does not recognize age, gender, race, economic status, or political affiliation and we must continue to be vigilant and follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC.

Residents of Sun Lakes have begun to emerge from the safety of their homes to enjoy our beautiful community.

Golf, tennis, POP tennis and pickleball have been allowed to resume by following the safety guidelines established by the Master Board.

In addition, the swimming pools and libraries have also opened with guidelines for how we can utilize them while taking safety precautions.

As of May 27 over 100,000 Americans have been lost to this horrific virus.

Because we are seniors, we are even more vulnerable.

Persons at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are those 65 years and older or people of all ages with serious underlying medial conditions.

We can continue to do our part to fight COVID-19 by following these CDC recommendations.

  • Wash your hands often
  • Do not touch your face
  • Wear a cloth face covering for your safety as well as the safety of others when you are in public places in the community.
  • Practice social distancing by keeping 6 feet from others

One of the most concerning issues about this virus is that we don’t know who might have it. Many people are asymptomatic and can be a carrier for the virus, but experience no symptoms.

We are experiencing a new normal, one that none of us could have imagined just a few short months ago and we must work to keep each other safe until there is a viable treatment or a vaccine to protect us all.

