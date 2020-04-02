We are living in an unprecedented period, one that we have not previously experienced.
The world, as well as the United States is facing a global pandemic with the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Healthcare professionals have stated that the best thing we can do to slow the spread of this virus is to stay at home which has introduced its own set of unique challenges and is contributing to feelings of isolation and loneliness.
Many of us chose Sun Lakes for the active lifestyle that we enjoy year round.
Because we are seniors, the Master Board was very proactive in cancelling and postponing events and activities through the end of March in an attempt to slow the spread of this virus.
On March 19, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order (California Executive Order N-33-20) with no specific end date which will remain in effect until further notice.
Our daily norms have been dramatically changed and we must be creative in our efforts to stave off the feelings of isolation during this new reality.
Here are a few ideas of things we can do during this difficult time.
• Call/Facetime/Skype with family and friends
• Call neighbors to check on them, particularly those living alone
• Read
• Listen to music
• Go for a walk while practicing social distancing (carry your phone and identification)
• Bike
• Play a round of golf (again, practice social distancing)
• Write - Keep a diary of your experiences, write poetry or short stories
• Clean out or rearrange a drawer, cabinet or closet
• Try a new recipe
• Learn something new via YouTube
• Sing
• Work on a craft or hobby (sewing, knitting, painting)
•Play board games/cards
• Put a puzzle together
• Watch comedies and movies
• Take free virtual tours of national parks and museums around the world
• Complete the 2020 census by mail or on-line
• Meditate
• Maintain a positive outlook
• Participate in on-line church services if they are available through your church
• Enjoy the beauty of Sun Lakes.
We don’t know how long this stay-at-home order will be in effect, but we are tough, we are resilient and we will get through this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.