Statewide mandatory organic collection

California Senate Bill 1383 (SB 1383) went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, which requires all businesses, multifamily complexes and residences to sort food scraps and yard debris from their trash and recycle items into an Organics Cart.
There was an information sheet in your most recent Waste Management bill that arrived in December outlining what is considered Organic Waste and Recycling Waste.
Beginning this month your existing green waste cart will also be used to collect food waste. In case you missed it, below is a list of what can and cannot go in the three waste carts we are currently using.
Organics cart — The current green cart or the new grey cart with a green lid.
The following items go in the green organics cart:
Food waste and food soiled paper, yard waste, produce, meat, fish, poultry, dairy, bread, pasta, rice, grains, coffee grounds and food soiled paper. I contacted a waste management representative who represents California and asked about using compostable bags for food scraps/waste. She said that compostable bags cannot be used because they are not 100 percent organic and are not biodegradable.
I also had several questions about items that were not listed on the sheet disseminated by Waste Management.
The following items may also go in the organics cart: egg shells, tea bags, bones, fruit pits and cobs.
Do not include these items in the organics cart:
Loose plastic bags, serve ware, plastic containers, foam containers and hazardous containers.
Recycling cart–The current gray cart or the new grey cart with the blue lid
The following items goes in the recycling cart: plastic bottles and containers, food and beverage cans, glass bottles and containers, food and beverage cartons, paper, flattened cardboard and paperboard.
Do not include these items in the recycling cart: loose plastic bags, foam containers, clothing or furniture, carpet, hazardous Waste
Trash cart – The current Maroon Cart or the new grey cart with the Black Lid.
Everything else not listed for the Organics Cart or the Recycling Cart goes in the Trash.
For updates and further information, please visit: http://www.wm.com/us/local/ca/banning/residential or contact Waste Management at 800-423-9986.
