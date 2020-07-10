What an appropriate theme for the 2020 Fourth of July parade at Sun Lakes: “Stars and Stripes, Now and Always.”

The country is in a state of “hunkering down,” but our American spirit will not be hampered.

Club and recreation activities were canceled for June and July, but the annual parade lived on.

It is an important and meaningful tradition in our community and this year’s “Stars and Stripes, Now and Always” was an inspiration.

The usual Independence Day activities included: the classic car show, presenting of the colors and opening ceremony entertainment were all scrapped in order to avoid large gatherings, but the parade provided a way to celebrate the birth of our nation while maintaining safe social distancing.

And celebrate we did, for the parade certainly did not disappoint.

There were 38 entries in the procession – four floats and 34 decorated carts.

They lined up at the main clubhouse at 9 a.m. for the judges to peruse and determine their favorites.

People went all out with their carts and the four floats were amazing.

There was the Starship Enterprise in red white and blue, Betsy Ross sewing the flag, a woody wagon with surfing theme, and a waving Uncle Sam.

Sheila James delivered a powerful acapella rendition of the National Anthem to a delighted audience of participants before they headed down the parade route.

There was great turnout from residents all along the way, no doubt eager to get out and see friends and neighbors if only just in passing.

And they were there to celebrate, support and cheer for each other and for our nation.

In years past there would have been games and lunch on the veranda after the parade, but this year it was scaled back to a BBQ lunch available for curbside pickup. It was a wonderful morning and a great way to bring our community together.

Thank you to Elise Campbell and the Recreation Department, Sheila James, the kitchen staff, our Master Board and to all the parade participants and onlookers for bringing back a little bit of normal and a whole lot of fun.

The winners of the contest were:

Floats

1st place – Pam Glatt, Betsy Ross sews the flag

2nd place – Tina Creager, Woody Surfer Wagon

3rd place – Michelle Carter, Uncle Sam float

Directors Award

Bill Mock for the Starship Enterprise

Carts

1st place – Tim Hanratty

2nd place – Cathy Blodgett

3rd place – Rich Morales

